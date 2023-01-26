Topeka Tropics set to return for second season

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Topeka’s premier football team is set to return for a second season later this year.

The Topeka Tropics will kick off its second season at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka with their first match on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. against the Arlington Longhorns, according to the Topeka Tropics’ website.

27 News has kept up with the Tropics ahead of their 2023 season, including changes to the team’s management .

For ticket information, go to the Topeka Tropics’ website by clicking here . For the team’s full schedule, click here .

