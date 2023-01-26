ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka Tropics set to return for second season

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMJ8T_0kShdFhk00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Topeka’s premier football team is set to return for a second season later this year.

The Topeka Tropics will kick off its second season at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka with their first match on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. against the Arlington Longhorns, according to the Topeka Tropics’ website.

27 News has kept up with the Tropics ahead of their 2023 season, including changes to the team’s management .

For ticket information, go to the Topeka Tropics’ website by clicking here . For the team’s full schedule, click here .

