Dayton, OH

DPD holding community input meetings for proposed video system

By Carlos Mathis
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Your opinion matters!

A proposed video technology system called “Fusus” has been requested to be put into use in areas of Dayton. Dayton Police wants to provide you with information of the technology.

Dayton police awaiting approval for community camera access

The Dayton Police Department (DPD) will be holding several public informational meetings:

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Thursday, Feb. 2

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Thursday, Feb. 9

If you would like more information about the Fusus community input meetings, please contact Dayton Police Major James Mullins .

