DPD holding community input meetings for proposed video system
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Your opinion matters!
A proposed video technology system called “Fusus” has been requested to be put into use in areas of Dayton. Dayton Police wants to provide you with information of the technology.Dayton police awaiting approval for community camera access
The Dayton Police Department (DPD) will be holding several public informational meetings:
Tuesday, Jan. 31
- West Branch Library
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
- Northwest Rec Center
- 6 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
- Central Church of the Nazarene
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Swahili Interpreter Available
- Osman Gazi Mosque
- 6 to 7 p.m.
- Turkish Interpreter Available
Thursday, Feb. 9
- Dayton Dream Center
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Spanish Interpreter Available
- Northwest Rec Center
- 6 to 7 p.m.
If you would like more information about the Fusus community input meetings, please contact Dayton Police Major James Mullins .
