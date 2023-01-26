Read full article on original website
2 hospitalized in Gaithersburg double shooting
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting at a Gaithersburg apartment complex. The shooting happened in the 400 block of N. Summit Avenue near the Spring Ridge Apartments around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Gaithersburg officers and Montgomery County Police officers responded to the scene for a...
Delivery drivers hide from armed man inside cargo truck, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police say two delivery men hid in the cargo portion of their truck after spotting an armed man, who was later arrested in connection to a shooting in Prince George's County. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), the...
Person accused of shooting, killing 13-year-old Karon Blake is in custody, DC Police say
WASHINGTON — The person accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Karon Blake is in custody Tuesday morning, according to DC Police. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.
Missing Rockville woman found dead, police conducting murder investigation
ROCKVILLE, MD – Police reported today that a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing since January 2nd has been found dead. 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by friends and family three weeks ago. On Saturday, at around 2 pm, Montgomery County Police Department were notified of the discovery of a body of a woman found inside Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park. Police said her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death officially. No suspect(s) are in custody. The post Missing Rockville woman found dead, police conducting murder investigation appeared first on Shore News Network.
Double stabbing in Rockville hotel, victims seriously injured
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double stabbing in a Rockville hotel that happened on Sunday evening. Rockville police were called to the Rockville Hotel, a Ramada by Wyndham on Research Court around 6:30 p.m. The initial call said that a person had been stabbed, and when officers arrived, they found […]
Bay Net
Woman Escapes Armed Kidnapper In Southern Maryland
WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening. Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police...
Police arrest 3 people for Northwest DC robbery
WASHINGTON — Three people have been arrested for a robbery that happened in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of Van Ness Street Northwest and Connecticut Avenue Northwest. Three people were taken into custody near the Van Ness Metro station around 11...
4-year-old shot herself in shoulder playing with a gun in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police say a 4-year-old girl shot herself in the shoulder using a gun that had been left around by an adult in Southeast D.C. over the weekend. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place on Jan. 28. The 4-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital for help just before 9:30 a.m.
One killed in Maryland crash
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
17-year-old killed in Alexandria shooting
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Friday night, officials said. Officers were sent to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue for reports of shots fired around 11:29 p.m. Once at the scene, they found a teenager with an apparent gunshot wound to...
Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
fox5dc.com
Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police
COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
Dumfries man to spend 30 years in prison for fentanyl overdoses
DUMFRIES, Va. — A Virginia man will spend decades in prison after handing out fentanyl-laced cocaine at a party in 2021, leading multiple people to overdose and one person to die. According to a release from United States Attorney Jessica D. Aber Eastern District of Virginia, 28-year-old Michael Vaughn...
WJLA
Driver carjacked at gunpoint after Fairfax Co. crash; police warn residents
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — The Vienna Police Department is cautioning residents to be vigilant after a two-vehicle crash led to a carjacking in Fairfax County late Saturday evening, according to police. Around 10 p.m., a driver was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger on Park Street near Moore Avenue...
'Deep breaths': Dispatch audio details response of deadly shooting, crash in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in West BaltimoreA 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later,...
Police: Man stabbed to death by teen trying to stop him from assaulting his mother
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police say a teenager has been released after the deadly stabbing of his mother's boyfriend in Fairfax County, Virginia. Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police officers were called to an apartment on Janna Lee Avenue by a teenager who reportedly said he stabbed his mother's boyfriend. He told officers the stabbing happened while his mother's boyfriend was trying to assault her.
Police: 2 armed women arrested for stealing Kia in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Editor's Note: The video is from October 2022 about a separate crime involving a KIA that was carjacked while using a USB cord. Two women with similar names are facing multiple charges after being found inside a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
4 people struck by car in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four people, including two children, were struck by a car in Prince George's County early Monday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Emergency personnel with Prince George's County Fire and EMS were called to the area of Buck Lodge...
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
