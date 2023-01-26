Read full article on original website
Fatal Collision
A Somerton, Arizona woman was killed in a Monday morning accident. The accident was reported at about 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 12-700 block of Avenue G in Yuma. A Toyota Tacoma and a Nissan Altima collided head-on. The driver of the Altima, Yoselin Martinez, 31, of Somerton, Arizona, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. A child passenger in the Tacoma who was properly restrained received minor injuries, as did the driver of the pick-up truck. Both were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. The accident remains under investigation.
Calipatria Unified School District
(Calipat School District Receives a grant)....It was presented recently. The $30,781.76 check was presented on behalf of the BHE Foundation. The grant is to be used to enhance campus safety and support educational improvements at the High School. The check was presented by BHE Renewables Community Relations Manager Bari Bean who said that Cal Energy and BHE Renewables are both committed to expanding workforce development in the Imperial valley. Bean said the company has opportunities for engineers, chemists, plant operators, administrative positions and many other positions.
Tis The Season
(Entering the season of Fairs and Festivals).....They start in February and run through March. The season kicks off this weekend. It is the 80th Annual Sportsman and Tomato Festival. It will be held this Saturday and Sunday in Niland. The theme this year is Building Bridges to a Brighter Future. Organizers say the event will go on rain or shine at the Niland Chamber of Commerce on Highway 111. On Saturday the Festival will run from 11:00 am to midnight. On Sunday it will run from 11:00 am until 10:00 pm. Contact the Niland Chamber for all the information.
More Lane Closures at POE
Expect temporary lane closures at the downtown Calexico Port of Entry. Beginning on Monday, January 30, 2023, three to four northbound lanes at the downtown port will be closed between 9AM and 7PM daily through Thursday, February 2, 2023. According to the U. S. General Services Administration, the temporary lane closures are necessary to paint elements of the pre-primary canopy structure.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
A late Saturday night traffic stop ended with the driver in jail. An El Centro police officer stopped a vehicle near 1st and Main shortly after 11:00 p.m. A field sobriety test determined the driver was under the influence. The 32-year-old man was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence.
