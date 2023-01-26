(Entering the season of Fairs and Festivals).....They start in February and run through March. The season kicks off this weekend. It is the 80th Annual Sportsman and Tomato Festival. It will be held this Saturday and Sunday in Niland. The theme this year is Building Bridges to a Brighter Future. Organizers say the event will go on rain or shine at the Niland Chamber of Commerce on Highway 111. On Saturday the Festival will run from 11:00 am to midnight. On Sunday it will run from 11:00 am until 10:00 pm. Contact the Niland Chamber for all the information.

NILAND, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO