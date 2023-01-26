Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More opposition surfaces to Sanford-Fairview merger during legislative hearing
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A proposed merger between Twin Cities-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health is facing growing opposition from organized labor, and leaders of the University of Minnesota and its medical school. At a joint legislative hearing in St. Paul Monday, Minnesota Attorney General...
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports January 30, 2023
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) enforced coyote-hunting, snowmobile, and angling activity around Lake of the Woods and Roseau counties. Enforcement action for the week included multiple anglers without licenses as well as anglers possessing marijuana. Various angling violations were also addressed. Assistance was given to CO Hams with a careers talk at Warroad High School.
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into police squad
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fort Yates man was arrested for drunken driving, driving with a suspended license and distracted driving after the SUV he was driving ran into the back of a police squad in Mandan. 28-year-old Latrell Black was not hurt. The officer, driving an SUV suffered...
Pheasant feeding discouraged despite snowy winter
Well-meaning practice can put wildlife in harm’s way. Animal-loving Minnesotans who leave corn for hungry pheasants at this time of year could be doing more harm than good, say wildlife experts with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DNR wildlife managers have seen corn spread along roadsides, likely to...
