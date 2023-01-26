Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Class AA, A, B, C and D Northern Maine Basketball Heal Point Standings as of January 29
With a week and a half left in the regular season, here are the Class AA, A, B, C and D Northern Maine Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of January 29. Best of luck to all the teams!. CLASS AA Girls. CLASS AA...
wabi.tv
Husson University showcases their newest technology
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In this day in age, having a strong understanding of technology is an essential skill. Husson University is helping prepare students for the future. They are showcasing some of their newest technology.
wabi.tv
Maine Women’s Basketball survives UAlbany comeback for electrifying win
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine welcomed in UAlbany for an American East matchup Saturday afternoon. The Black Bears jumped out to a 22-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Thanks in part to the contributions of 3-point shots from Adrianna Smith, Jaycie Christopher and Sera Hodgson. UAlbany bounced...
wabi.tv
Husson University's IEX Center
Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
wabi.tv
Husson University unveils new television remote unit, opportunities in marketing & advertising
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Preparing students with hands-on learning and skills they can take with them in their careers. Husson University is doing just that with the newest technology. We were there Monday as they held a ribbon cutting ceremony and unveiled their new One Circle Agency. It’s student-run and...
wabi.tv
Homecare group opens day program in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A new option for elderly care during the day has come to Penobscot County. A&M Homecare has been providing care over the years for folks who are living at home and need some extra assistance. They offer services such as bathing, cooking, housekeeping, running errands or...
wabi.tv
Lee Brice, Cole Swindell coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Monday morning another show coming this summer. Lee Brice and Cole Swindell will play at the Bangor venue on Sunday, May 28. Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.
wabi.tv
Pizza Restaurant in Ellsworth gives new meaning to ‘friendly competition’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - DragonFire Pizza in Ellsworth had a major piece of pizza-making equipment go down Saturday night, but managed to stay open thanks to some help from the competition. There are two things a pizza place can’t do business without: an industrial mixer for the dough and an...
wabi.tv
Bishop Deeley visits Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Catholic Bishop paid a visit to students in Bangor on Monday. In celebration of Maine Catholic Schools week, Bishop Robert Deeley spent time with students and staff at All Saints Catholic School. Deeley credits Catholic schools for teaching “the whole” student and seeing a...
newscentermaine.com
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
Greater Bangor Will Get the Country’s 1st 3D-Printed Neighborhood
A neighborhood of recyclable 3D-printed BioHomes is planned for the Greater Bangor area to help alleviate the affordable housing challenge. Remember the pictures of that futuristic-looking house made by the University of Maine's 3D printer that I shared in November? Between the creamy brown surfaces and the curved walls, it looked like something out of a science fiction movie. I loved it. And the fact that it was made entirely of wood fibers and bio-resins just made it more appealing. It's the first of its kind in the world, printed on the world's largest 3D printer, located at the University of Maine. I wondered, at the time, if BioHome3D was an experiment or if it was something that would be put to use in everyday life.
wabi.tv
Cross Insurance Center hosts Bangor Wedding Show
We have the chance for some more scattered snow showers Monday night, then high pressure builds into the region through the middle of the week and keeps the weather quiet. A arctic airmass moves in Friday night into Saturday with dangerously cold wind chills. Due to dangerously cold feels like temperatures, we have issued A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday.
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Bruno
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Bruno.
penbaypilot.com
Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland
ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
wabi.tv
Waterfront Concerts gives peek behind the curtain at booking shows
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another week, another announcement from Waterfront Concerts. On Monday we learned Lee Brice and Cole Swindell will be coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater on May 28. It’s the seventh concert on the books for the Bangor venue this season, and plenty more are coming.
First Drag Show Ever in Dover-Foxcroft Sells Out, Second Show Added
It's the first drag show in Piscataquis County and it sold out within a week. A second show has been added!. The Bangor Daily News reported that Delicious Drag Divas out of Bangor will be at the Center Theater in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15. DDD was founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband Tony, who is also LaDonya Lovelace.
wabi.tv
Fundraising efforts to help the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Area Soup Kitchen is expanding their fundraising efforts to cover their rent for 2024. The soup kitchen prepares close to 800 meals per week. Waterville State Representative Bruce White and his wife, Doreen, started the fundraiser and spearheaded the effort last year by donating...
wabi.tv
Bangor Elks Lodge hosts winter craft fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While the holidays are over, there are still craft fairs happening around the region. Saturday, the Bangor Elks Lodge was home to one. Featuring makers and direct sales consultants from the area, there was no shortage of goodies for everyone in your life. Some of the...
Bangor is Going to Get Slammed With Brutal Wind Chills This Weekend
It's about time winter actually decided to arrive. This really has been a bit of an odd winter. Actually, it went all the way back into the fall. I remember walking around on Halloween night, practically just in a tshirt. Even when winter did officially arrive, it didn't act like it. For instance, it was just earlier this month that I pulled ticks off my dog when walking him out in our woods. Like, what?! We're just not supposed to have to deal with ticks in winter. It's just wrong.
wabi.tv
Central Maine Growth Council says Downtown Waterville is thriving after completing phase one of the revitalization project
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It has been a few months since the completion of phase one of the revitalization efforts in downtown Waterville. Part of the 11.2-million-dollar project was to convert Main and Front Streets from a one-way to a two-way traffic.The project also improved intersections, sidewalks, lighting, and landscaping.
