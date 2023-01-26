ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

wflx.com

More diverging diamond interchanges planned in South Florida

More diverging diamond interchanges are coming to Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. The first of these configurations opened in Palm Beach County on Monday at I-95 and Glades Road in Boca Raton. The Department of Transportation said the design has been shown to improve safety...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Opening of new I-95 interchange in Boca Raton delayed until afternoon

After close to two years of construction, the new diverging diamond interchange will open Monday at Glades Road and Interstate 95 in Boca Raton. The interchange was scheduled to reopen in the new configuration at 6 a.m., but it was delayed because of overnight rain. It is now expected to open at 1 p.m.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

New I-95 interchange in Boca Raton opens to traffic

After close to two years of construction, the new diverging diamond interchange opened Monday at Glades Road and Interstate 95 in Boca Raton. The interchange was scheduled to reopen in the new configuration at 6 a.m., but it was delayed because of overnight rain until just after 3 p.m. A...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 At Yamato To Close In Boca Raton

Closure Follows Diverging Diamond Delays… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As the Diverging Diamond starts its first full day of operation, another major closure is set for tonight. The Florida Department of Transportation continues I-95 roadwork and expansion — and now the focus in […]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Bicyclist crossing Lake Worth Beach bridge dies in crash

A 27-year man improperly riding a bicycle in the inside eastbound lane on Lake Avenue just east of the Lake Worth Beach drawbridge died in a crash with a 2015 BMW early Monday, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said. At 12:08 a.m., the vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old man, was...
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Brightline will begin high speed testing at 110 mph in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline has announced it will begin high speed testing up to 110 mph in northern Palm Beach County. Brightline said testing should begin as soon as Saturday, February 11. Testing will occur throughout February and March and will span through Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

21-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on US 1 in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that occurred Monday morning. The fatal crash happened at around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South US 1. Police said the driver of a Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound along South US 1...
FORT PIERCE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

20 Greatest Issues To Do In West Palm Seaside

We have compiled a list of the 20 best things to do in West Palm Beach and to make the most of your time here. West Palm Beach is a popular destination for many reasons. One of the main attractions of West Palm Beach is its idyllic climate. The city enjoys hot summers and mild winters, which makes it ideal for outdoor activities year-round.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

911 call leads West Palm Beach police to man found dead with gunshot wound

West Palm Beach police said a 30-year-old man was found dead in an apartment early Friday evening and now authorities are looking for the killer. Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, said police received a 911 call from a "hysterical person" at 5:43 p.m. Friday. The caller reported a person possibly dead in a unit at the Royal St. George at the Villages Apartment Homes in the 1600 block of Brandywine Road.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Fast Casual

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach

South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Commissioners vote against sale of Palm Beach Raceway

JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioners voted not to allow the sale of the Palm Beach County raceway Thursday. This came after a lengthy meeting where dozens of fans spoke up about how much the track means to them and to the economy of the area. Your neighborhood:...
JUPITER, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man, 30, found shot dead in WPB apartment

WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Friday evening inside a West Palm Beach apartment, city police said Saturday. Police said a “hysterical person” made a 911 call to authorities at about 5:43 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone was dead inside the Royal St. George Apartments on the 1600 block of Brandywine Road. Those apartments are next to Interstate 95, just northwest of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Man arrested after wandering near 'family suite' at Mar-a-Lago

A 25-year-old man was arrested at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month after he was found wandering the property without authorization, just hours after being denied entry when he sought to speak with former President Donald Trump, according to federal and Palm Beach County court records. Joshua Warnock was arrested by Palm...
PALM BEACH, FL

