WJCL
Housing Authority of Savannah pushing to redevelop Yamacraw village
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After being in Savannah for over 80 years, the Housing Authority of Savannah is considering developing the public housing apartment complex. Housing Authority hosted two meetings on Monday to allow residents of the historic neighborhood to discuss the possible future by filling out a historic asset survey. Still, many residents wanted to discuss the current state of the complex.
WJCL
SSU Applicants : Coca-Cola United Pay It Forward Internship
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Students ages 18 and older who attend one of the 17 historically black colleges and universities in Coca-Cola UNITED’s six-state footprint are encouraged to submit applications beginning Jan. 30, 2023, through April 2, 2023. Students must be enrolled as full-time undergraduates at a participating HBCU to apply. Coca-Cola UNITED’s 17 partner HBCUs are:
SPD invites businesses to enroll in Fusus surveillance system
The Statesboro Police Department is inviting all local businesses to participate in its video surveillance technology known as the Fusus Protection System. The pre-requisite to enrollment is having an existing camera NVR (DVR) system in place. The SPD provides the equipment, enrollment, and installation process for free. There is no monthly monitoring fee attached.
wtoc.com
Police chief of Port Wentworth officially resigns
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police chief of Port Wentworth has officially resigned. The city manager confirmed former Chief Matt Libby’s departure Monday afternoon. He wasn’t able to share why he left. Libby served the city for decades and briefly served as the interim city manager last...
WJCL
City of Richmond Hill announces death of former mayor, Richard Davis
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — On Sunday, the City of Richmond Hill announced the death of its former mayor, Richard Davis. Mayor Davis was first elected to the Richmond Hill City Council in November 1979. He was elected mayor in 1989. In a Facebook post, the City of Richmond Hill...
wtoc.com
$3 million in fire fees uncollected in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County officials provided an update Friday on where they stand on collecting fire fees under the new format. So far, there’s still more than $3 million that have gone uncollected after the due date earlier this month. Here’s what the numbers look like...
Shuman Farms presents $2,500 check to Statesboro Food Bank
Last month, Shuman Farms teamed up with Georgia Southern Football QB Kyle Vantrease and pledged to donate five meals locally for every Camellia Bowl ticket sold through the ticket office. Thanks to the generous support of our community and Georgia Southern football fans far and wide, the Shuman family presented...
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: Georgia citrus farmer deals with lingering chill of 2022's Christmas freeze
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- You might say it was 2022's final punch to Georgia's farmers: the hard freeze that blanketed the state during Christmas. “I didn’t have any idea we were going to have a freeze like we did at Christmas time. I’m 76 years old. I’ve never seen it stay at freezing or below for three or four days. That’s just unheard of here in the South," said Joe Franklin, co-owner of Franklin's Citrus Farms in Statesboro.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia cop, 19, resigns after suspension for religious post on gay marriage: 'Dangerous precedent'
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer who was investigated for a religious social media post that claimed "there's no such thing" as gay marriage said he felt pressured to resign after he was told he could be fired for sharing his beliefs. Jacob Kersey, 19, who quit...
wtoc.com
Ships of the Sea welcomes first new ship model to collection in nearly a decade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just about a year since the US Navy commissioned the newest of six ships named in honor of the City of Savannah, the USS Savannah LCS-28. The Littoral Combat Ship was commissioned in Brunswick in February of last year. But now you have...
SPD mourns the loss of longest-serving horse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced the death of Sgt. Bobby, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol. SPD said Sgt. Bobby passed away peacefully last week in his stall at 22 years of age. Bobby joined the Unit in 2004 at the age of three. “He was […]
WJCL
Richmond Hill Cares renovating home gifted to Caitlin Jensen
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A home in Richmond Hill is in the final days of renovation. But this is no ordinary home; it was gifted to Caitlin Jensen and her family. Jensen, a Georgia Southern graduate says she visited a chiropractor in June and left with four dissected arteries. That led to a stroke and heart attack that left her without a pulse for 10 minutes.
atlantatribune.com
Governor Kemp Can’t Make Georgia Communities Safe If He’s Not Ready To Talk About Guns:
My name is Anne Allen Westbrook and I represent Georgia House District 163, Savannah and Chatham County. This week, Governor Brian Kemp gave his State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the House, Senate, and Judiciary. On the subject of public safety, the Governor touted “great strides [Georgia has made] curbing crime.” The facts, however, tell a different story.
Dean Forest Road to close for 4 days in February
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Those who have plans to travel on Dean Forest Road at I-16 next month will have to take a detour. Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced SR 307/Dean Forest Road at I-16 is scheduled to be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, and will not reopen until […]
Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing asks for community support
The family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing has asked the Statesboro-Bulloch County community to show their support and solidarity during the trial for her murder by wearing certain colors each day. Their schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, January 31: Black. Wednesday, February 1: Tan. Thursday, February 2: Navy. Friday, February 3:...
wtoc.com
Savannah city council approves zoning change for new marina and restaurant at Bell’s Landing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new marina restaurant is in the works for Savannah’s southside at Bell’s Landing. Parts of the foundation for the old restaurant and marina still remain at Bell’s Landing after a February 2006 fire left them destroyed. Now new life is planned for...
Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Tyre Nichols death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Friday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the killing of Tyre Nichols, reflecting on the future of policing in Savannah. He said there is still some investigation to be done in the case of Tyre Nichols and every police officer should be held accountable for their actions. “Your oath is […]
