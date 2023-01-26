Dan Quinn returns to Cowboys: Why DC remained in Dallas despite head coaching interest from Broncos, Cardinals

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution centerAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Dallas Zoo in More Turmoil as Two Monkeys Are StolenAsh JurbergDallas, TX
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Sporting News
Does Joe Burrow have a girlfriend? Meet Olivia Holzmacher, the Bengals QB's other half
With the Bengals on the cusp of a second straight Super Bowl appearance, many football fans around the country have begun reporting a similar dilemma: they're afraid Joe Burrow is going to steal their significant other. In truth, it's a valid concern. Burrow has captured the admiration of millions of...
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Sporting News
The Rock responds to Travis Kelce's AFC championship game promo: 'My boy said what he said'
Imitation is the finest form of flattery. Travis Kelce and the Chiefs secured the AFC championship game win over the Bengals, getting their win back from last year's title game and jumpstarting a Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart-esque feud. What happened after the bell set that up. Following the KC...
Sporting News
Tom Brady heads list of backup QBs to lead team to Super Bowl, with Brock Purdy in line to join group
Could we see a backup quarterback starting in Super Bowl 57? Yes, there is a chance. The 49ers took care of business in the divisional round, defeating the Cowboys 19-12 to advance to their second consecutive NFC championship game. They were led by rookie Brock Purdy, who began the season as San Francisco's No. 3 quarterback. Purdy will try to stay perfect as a starter when he takes on the Eagles on Sunday.
Sporting News
Who is the 49ers' emergency quarterback? San Francisco's options if Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson are both injured
The 49ers quarterback position may be in need of some Juice. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are facing a doomsday scenario in the NFC championship game; Now on their fourth quarterback of the 2022 season, Josh Johnson entered the game in the place of Brock Purdy in the first quarter.
Sporting News
Why Zac Taylor, Bengals players deliver game balls to Cincinnati bars after wins
When the Bengals beat the Ravens in the wild-card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, one of the first questions asked of Zac Taylor was whether the team would go around Cincinnati delivering game balls to local bars. "I know I'm continuing that tradition. That tradition is never going to...
Sporting News
Rob Gronkowski not ruling out Buccaneers return for Tom Brady, says it's more likely than signing with Raiders
After the Buccaneers' wild card loss to the Cowboys, there was an air of finality to Tom Brady's press conference. Brady thanked reporters for riding out the season with him, but declined to provide any kind of definitive answer about his future (unsurprisingly). In spite of that, however, some people...
Sporting News
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce clap back at 'Burrowhead' comments after beating Bengals: 'Burrowhead my a—'
Mike Hilton's comments at the end of the Bengals' divisional round win over the Bills gave the Chiefs bulletin board material for their revenge game Sunday against Cincinnati for the AFC championship. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long after the game for Kansas City to revisit that material. Following the Chiefs'...
Sporting News
What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for AFC, NFC championship games
The NFL is down to its final four teams, but the question of who the Super Bowl favorite might be entering championship weekend is completely up in the air. With some prolific quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, some of the most dynamic weapons in the sport in Philadelphia, and some elite defensive talent in San Francisco, all four teams feel capable of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done.
Sporting News
NFL referee salary: How much money do refs, other officials make in 2023?
It's not easy being an NFL official. Mistakes are broadcast across the country and quickly become the source of blame for wins or losses. But it's not all bad. The zebras on the field aren't out there throwing flags and winding the clock because they need the exercise. They're getting paid to be out there making sure the game is played as it should be.
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes business ownership: Chiefs QB counts Whataburger, Royals, Sporting KC among investments
As the holder of the biggest contract in NFL history, Patrick Mahomes is, among other things, filthy rich. That brings its perks. Mahomes has aligned himself with numerous blue-chip brands over the course of his career, including State Farm and Head and Shoulders. Brand deals are one thing, but owning...
Sporting News
Kyle Shanahan's offense, explained: Why Brock Purdy is latest 49ers QB to find success in coach's system
The 49ers saw their starting quarterback go down in Week 2 and returned to Jimmy Garoppolo without missing a beat. When Garoppolo went down, it was seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy's turn to command the offense. The transition was so seamless that the 49ers haven't lost a game since. How many...
Sporting News
Replay shows DeVonta Smith's epic catch on 4th down should have been overturned in NFC championship game
In the first quarter of the Eagles-49ers NFC championship game, Philly wideout DeVonta Smith made one of the best grabs of the entire 2023 NFL season. He came down with a one-handed, fourth-down grab that set Philadelphia for their first touchdown of the game. It was the sort of highlight...
Sporting News
Eagles Mock Draft 2023: Philadelphia's list of picks, projections for 2023 NFL Draft
The Eagles are in the NFC championship game this year, so imagine how their NFC East competitors feel knowing they also have a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia has drafted exceptionally well in recent years, with DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts leading the charge. This year, it has the No. 10 overall pick (via trade with the Saints), along with its own first-, second- and third-rounders.
Sporting News
Bengals vs. Chiefs free live streams: How to watch 2023 AFC championship game without cable
A rematch of last year's AFC Championship is on deck tonight, as the Chiefs and Bengals meet again in the conference title game in 2023. The Chiefs are looking to finally get the better of Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who is 3-0 against Kansas City in his career. He led Cincinnati to a 27-24 OT win last year in the AFC Championship and has beaten the Chiefs twice in the regular season.
Sporting News
Sean Payton rumors: Fox analyst appears to confirm his return to network, forgo coaching in 2023
The Sean Payton sweepstakes has come to a screeching halt. The Cardinals, Broncos and Panthers were all reportedly interested in bringing the former Saints head coach into the fray, but it looks like Payton has found a home at least for another year. Some recent reports indicated that Payton was...
