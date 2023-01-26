ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Cadillac roars to podium finish in Rolex 24

Cadillac Racing began the Grand Touring Prototype era with third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Renger van der Zande earned a podium spot, driving the electrified No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh for the final stint of the mentally- and physically-taxing race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course. He shared the seat with Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon.
NBC Sports

RFK Racing, Trackhouse Racing, Hendrick Motorsports announce sponsors

RFK Racing, Trackhouse Racing and Hendrick Motorsports each announced primary sponsorship deals Monday. King’s Hawaiian, which served as a primary sponsor in three races last year, returns to RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 car this year. King’s Hawaiian will expand its role and be a primary sponsor for nine races.
KANSAS STATE
Racing News

NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured

17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
racer.com

Rolex 24, Hour 4: Acuras run 1-2 in GTP; Corvette tops GTD PRO

What had been a Cadillac-Acura battle now sees both Acuras out front and both Porsches pursuing as the Rolex 24 At Daytona headed into its fifth hour. Colin Braun has the lead again in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06, heading Louis Delatraz in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. The Porsche Penske Motorsports 963s were third (No. 6, Mathieu Jaminet) and fourth (No. 7, Matt Campbell) as the former Pfaff Motorsports teammates fight for third. Continuing the trend, the three Cadillacs were next, with the No. 24 BMW M Team RLL bringing up the rear of the cars that haven’t had trouble, all still on the lead lap.
Sportscasting

Racing Legend Mario Andretti Owns a Unique Super Bowl ‘Record’ and Talks Some Football With Sportscasting

Mario Andretti is considered by many to be the greatest driver in motorsports history. He’s the only person to be named U.S. Driver of the Year in three separate decades. Andretti’s the only driver to win the Indianapolis 500, the Daytona 500, and the Formula One World Championship. He’s also the only one to win a race in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, Formula One, and an Indianapolis 500. The list of accolades goes on and on.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MySanAntonio

Thin Margins of Victory Abounded at This Year's 24 Hours of Daytona

The 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona kicked off multiple auto racing series in one go, with both the IMSA SportsCar Championship and the Michelin Endurance Cup seeing their first races run of the year. For those in Daytona for the race — or watching at home — there was plenty to savor, from a few razor-thin wins to the debut of a new vehicle class.
Autoweek.com

The 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona Was IMSA's Giant Leap Forward

The sound and the fury that is a Rolex 24-hour race conducted in the asphalt crucible known as Daytona disappears with surprising quickness. Three hours after a triumphant introduction of IMSA’s new GTP class in front of the largest crowd to witness a sports car race here, one of the world’s most revered circuits was almost empty, save for the occasional seagull wafting in the late afternoon sun on a balmy breeze and a spare close-up crew.
FLORIDA STATE
Jalopnik

Jenson Button and Jimmie Johnson to Race NASCAR’s Le Mans Camaro

If you’ve been crowned the best in the world at the one thing you’ve worked at all your life, what do you do next? Would you stick at it, trying to keep holding onto your crown, or would you retire graciously to leave a cloud of mystery around your legacy? For ex-champions Jenson Button and Jimmie Johnson, it doesn’t sound like they’re taking either option, and are instead just having a go at whatever they fancy.
NBC Sports

Meyer Shank Racing wins second consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona to begin GTP era

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Grand Touring Prototype era began just as the previous one ended as Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura captured its second consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona with burgeoning superstar Tom Blomqvist emphatically starting and finishing the race. The No. 60 ARX-06 won the 24-hour endurance...
lexusenthusiast.com

Lexus RC F Finishes Third in Class at Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat and Mike Conway finished third in the GTD PRO class in the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona on Sunday. The #14 Lexus RC F GT3 was at the front of the field for 76 laps, and ultimately scored the Vasser Sullivan team their first Rolex 24 podium finish in the GTD PRO category.

Comments / 0

Community Policy