What had been a Cadillac-Acura battle now sees both Acuras out front and both Porsches pursuing as the Rolex 24 At Daytona headed into its fifth hour. Colin Braun has the lead again in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06, heading Louis Delatraz in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. The Porsche Penske Motorsports 963s were third (No. 6, Mathieu Jaminet) and fourth (No. 7, Matt Campbell) as the former Pfaff Motorsports teammates fight for third. Continuing the trend, the three Cadillacs were next, with the No. 24 BMW M Team RLL bringing up the rear of the cars that haven’t had trouble, all still on the lead lap.

2 DAYS AGO