Chip and Joanna Gaines Reflect on 'Wild Ride' Ahead of Milestone Anniversary With Emotional Montage

2023 is a big year for this celebrity couple–in more ways than one.

A very special day for home design champs Chip and Joanna Gaines is on the horizon, as the two are gearing up to celebrate 20 years of dedication to what some may call their first baby: Magnolia .

The crafty couple revealed on Thursday that the company's milestone anniversary is quickly approaching, recalling the journey alongside a sentimental montage of the couple inside Magnolia Market throughout the years.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Related: Talk About Gains! Chip and Joanna Gaines' Net Worth In 2023 Can Buy a Whole Lot of Shiplap

"It’s hard to believe, but this October will mark 20 years of @magnolia .. it’s been quite a ride (to say the least) but we wouldn’t trade any of it for the world," the joint Instagram post read in part.

As throwback photos and clips of the couple building the store from the ground up flashed on the screen, Chip encouraged fans to read his open letter , detailing the couple's experience growing their brand over the past two decades.

"Maybe I’m feeling sentimental because this marks 20 years since we first opened Magnolia. That’s hard for me to believe. In those years, Jo and I have started a family and went from 2 of us to 7. Our business grew by even more. We won. We lost. We learned," the father of five penned online, continuing, "We wrestled with the temptation to settle for the easy path, always keeping one another accountable to the truth we held on to like our lives depended on it: we had something to offer this world, something we hoped would matter."

Ironically, the two said, "I do," bought their first house, and opened up shop for Magnolia within months of each other–talk about a year of firsts!

Related: How Chip and Joanna Gaines Became the First Couple of Home Improvement

On May 31, 2003, the couple wed at the Earle-Harrison House mansion in Waco, Texas . In the fall of that same year, Chip and Joanna opened the original Magnolia Market, borrowing $5,000 for the Waco property, and moved into their first fixer-upper–an experience Joanna previously recalled on Instagram .

In the 20 years since, the two teamed up for a takeover, expanding their business to include a television network , magazine, multiple product lines, a hotel , and ultimately journeying "on a ride we never could have predicted in a million years," as Chip stated in his blog.

Along with the overwhelming good the two have garnered, Chip acknowledged that the business hasn't always been a breeze for them–citing roadblocks with builds, unpredictable weather, and other obstacles–suggesting that struggling is inherently fertile to one's career.

Related: Chip and Joanna Gaines Renovated A Castle: Here’s How to Tour Their Fixer Upper

"For better or worse, we've trusted our gut instincts and held on to faith with a white-knuckled grip, trusting that no matter how something may appear on the surface, there's always beauty waiting to be revealed underneath. The same is true for me. And for you. I guess that's the whole secret to success . To be resolute in the face of all the voices telling you to give up, give in, or forfeit, because you just know what's on the inside is worth fighting for."

The home improvement icon concluded his statement with a shoutout to all who have helped make their dreams a reality–including those behind the scenes and fans.

"So here’s to the past twenty years, and here’s to the next twenty. Maybe you’ve been with us for a long time, or maybe you've just found us. Either way, we're grateful for you. And don’t go anywhere—we’re just getting started."

If this is how sentimental the two are now, we can't wait to relish the sweet memories they share eight months from now–on Magnolia's official anniversary.