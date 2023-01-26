Ed Sheeran Serenades Courteney Cox on Special Anniversary

The singer wrote up a little something special for this unique occasion.

The close friendship between Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox might surprise a few people, but he even introduced her to her longtime partner, Johnny McDaid , who is in the band Snow Patrol.

Recently, Sheeran stopped by Cox's house to celebrate a very important occasion: the first anniversary of Homecourt , Cox's brand of cleaning and other home care products. The day is clearly very special for Cox, and Sheeran marked the big day with a personal serenade.

In a video posted to Instagram, Sheeran and Cox sit on the grass at what's likely Cox's house as Sheeran starts singing a cover of "One Love" by Bob Marley and the Wailers, but he changes up the lyrics a bit.

The song starts, "Homecourt, one year, Courteney Cox got the product to make you clean all night." Cox's line of Homecourt products sits prettily in front of them as the Friends star smiles and sways to the music .

When Sheeran starts to repeat the short verse, the camera widens to show a bunch of people sitting around them. One person hands a birthday cake to Cox as they all start singing along.

Cox earnestly captioned the post, "This is my favorite birthday .… just think next year I’ll be two! I’m so proud of this company and we wouldn’t be here without your support!"

Many of the actress' friends shared well-wishes in the comments, like Jennifer Garner , who wrote, "My kitchen and bathroom cabinets would make you so happy, @courteneycoxofficial , all @homecourt , all the time ♥️."

Cox's friend Murray Cummings , who's tagged in the video, commented, "Happy Birthday Homecourt!!! ❤️ 🎂 What was the singers name again? My daughters birthday is coming up and we’re looking to book someone. Is he cheap?"

"This is pretty cute," wrote Chelsea Handler .

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile commented as well, saying, "Hahaha bad ASS 👏."

Now, if only we could get him to release a studio version.