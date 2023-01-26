Read full article on original website
UnderToe
4d ago
Such a horrible and sad memory. I remember when my mom and 3 sins were on our way home to visit relatives and heard the public was invited to an air base in Texas to stop and see the Colombia as it had landed there. Needless to say, but that was a MUST STOP that day! You couldn't go up to it, but could see it from a distance. My favorite picture we took that day was of me and my sons together with the Colombia in the background.
