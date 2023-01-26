ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Titanic. The Exhibition’ is a captivating journey through the life and legacy of the doomed voyage (PHOTOS)

On the fateful morning of April 15, 1912, the Titanic sank in the icy waters of the North Atlantic and claimed the lives of 1,496 people. More than a century after the 1912 tragedy, Titanic. The Exhibition — created by award-winning exhibitions creator and producer Musealia — lives in New York City after a successful run in London.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy