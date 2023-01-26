ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

South Bend launches energy assistance, solar savings initiative

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City leaders are helping local groups save money by saving on energy. For the second year in a row, the city is launching its energy assistance and solar savings initiative. The program helps local nonprofits, schools, and other community organizations install solar panels and make energy efficiency upgrades.
abc57.com

South Bend Common Council seeking applications from community members

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Common Council is accepting applications from individuals who are looking to serve as citizen members of various council committees. Officials are looking for dedicated applicants who are interested in moving community efforts forward. Requirements include:. Applicant must be a resident of the city...
WNDU

Granger Community Church feeds local community with annual food drop

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Granger Community Church hosted it’s 21st annual food drop on Saturday morning. An event that supported more than 6,400 people by supplying food to fifteen local food pantries, three homeless shelters, and thirteen neighborhoods across Michiana. Not only is it a special event for the...
WNDU

South Bend Redevelopment Commission sues high-rise developer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend has followed through on its threat to sue downtown developer David Matthews. The 12-story apartment building at 300 E. LaSalle Avenue in the East Bank neighborhood was supposed to have a first-floor grocery store and pharmacy. That has yet to take shape, even though the deadline for completion had been extended an additional two and a half years.
WNDU

Four Winds Casino South Bend to host job fair next week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Feeling lucky?. Four Winds Casinos’ South Bend location is hosting another job fair! The hiring event will take place on Monday, Feb. 6, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its recruit center located at 1290 E. Ireland Road. The job fair is offering...
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cultivate Food Rescue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jim Conklin, co-founder and executive director of Cultivate Food Rescue, joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about the organization’s continued growth. “Next year, we’re going to rescue 1.5 million pounds of food,” Conklin said. “That will be our largest...
WNDU

Investigation underway after council meeting is canceled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local groups held a press conference Monday afternoon calling for an investigation into the cancellation of last week’s South Bend Common Council meeting. During that meeting, they were supposed to discuss a reparatory resolution. The groups filed a complaint with Public Access Counselor Luke...
WNDU

City of South Bend sues high-rise developer Dave Matthews

Three Rivers man dies in Sunday night fire.
News Now Warsaw

Kosciusko Habitat accepting applications for housing program

WARSAW — Habitat for Humanity of Kosciusko County is accepting applications from people in need of a home. Beginning Monday, anyone who wants to apply for the Homeownership Program can stop by the Habitat office Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to pick up an application, said Habitat director Ben Logan.
abc57.com

Applications open for registered nurse position at Edwardsburg Public Schools

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Applications are now open for the position of school nurse at Edwardsburg Public Schools. The school corporation is accepting applications for a full-time nurse to oversee district health offices, take care of medical documentation and files, and provide medical assistance to students and staff. Applicants must hold...
WNDU

Firefighter safety bill advances out of Indiana House committee

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill that advanced out of an Indiana House committee on Monday would test the blood of 1,000 firefighters. The measure has a strong South Bend connection. House Bill 1219 is authored by Ind. Rep. Maureen Bauer of South Bend and City Fire Chief Carl Buchanon testified on Monday in favor of the measure before the House Committee on Veteran’s Affairs and Public Safety.
WNDU

Free Winter Garden Growing Series underway at Unity Gardens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We may be in the middle of winter, but it’s time to start thinking about your spring garden. And you can learn everything you need to know at Unity Gardens. A free Winter Garden Growing Series is underway. Classes are every Saturday through March...
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

South Bend Redevelopment Commission sues high-rise developer. The city is seeking to recover the $5 million worth of public improvements it contributed to the project, plus a $250,000 penalty. Three Rivers man dies in Sunday night fire.
WNDU

One School at a Time: Watervliet North Elementary’s Reset Room

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Fifth-grader Landen McKie has the perfect explanation of Watervliet North Elementary’s Reset Room. “The room that helps you the most,” said McKie. He visits the reset room when he needs a break. “I get to have fun here. I get to have friends...
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

City of South Bend sues high-rise developer Dave Matthews. The city is seeking to recover the $5 million worth of public improvements it contributed to the project, plus a $250,000 penalty.
casscountyonline.com

Industry and manufacturing in Cass County, Indiana

We compiled the following list of industry and manufacturing facilities in Cass County, Indiana and we always have room to add more! If something is missing or needs updated, you can email us at contact@cassnetwork.com to let us know. If the name is in underlined, you can click it to...
WNDU

‘Discover Winter Nights’ returns to Cass County for 17th year

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Cass County brought back its 17th annual ‘Discover Winter Nights’ to Dr. T.K. Lawless Park on Saturday night. Visitors could enjoy different attractions at the park, from a tractor sleigh-ride, lighted cross-country ski trails, or enjoying some warmth from the campfire. But the main event is the tubing hill, where people of all ages come to find out if they can become “King of the Hill.”
