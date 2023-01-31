ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Snapchat murder trial delves into cellphone searches on second day

By Nick Watson
The Times
 3 days ago
Talon Lowery sits in Hall County Superior Court Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, during day one of his murder trial. Lowery is accused of the November 2017 murder of Bryan Ramirez at a Cleveland Highway convenient store. - photo by Scott Rogers

Update: Sautee man sentenced in fatal shooting captured on Snapchat

Update: Defendant's mother, former attorney testify in trial

Previous story: Talon Lowery’s phone had Google searches including “what do I do after I shoot” the day before he was accused of killing a Gainesville teenager, according to testimony Thursday, Jan. 26.

Margaret Johnson, who was accepted as an expert in cellphone forensics, testified regarding what was found on the 24-year-old man’s phone.

Johnson took the stand on the second day of testimony in the murder trial for Lowery, who is accused of shooting Bryan Ramirez, 18, on Nov. 2, 2017, at the Cleveland Highway Texaco.

Lowery pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

In September 2017, Lowery had searches on his phone about psychopathy and signs of being a psychopath, Johnson said.

A month later, the then-19-year-old’s phone had a search for “punching out a Walmart freezer.” The day after the search, Lowery was accused of punching a woman in the Shallowford Road Walmart in Gainesville. He was charged with battery from that incident.

Johnson said there was also an article accessed on Lowery’s phone about recording Snapchat videos hands-free.

Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler posited in his opening statement that Lowery had a string of incidents that he recorded and posted online, including the Walmart battery and a video of shooting a cow, in attempts to gain attention.

While questioning Johnson, Buckler said White County authorities were not able to figure out where the cow was.

At the time the video was posted, Johnson said cell tower data and device location information led her to believe he was in the eastern part of Clarkesville.

Buckler also asked Johnson about searches relating to the show “Dexter.” Being familiar with the show, Johnson described the show’s plot about a serial killer who murders people “he deems not good for society.”

The trial will continue Friday, Jan. 27.

The Times

