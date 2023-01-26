Read full article on original website
'The Last of Us' Episode 3 Offers the Biggest and Best Change So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Last of Us. The Last of Us series has been faithful to the original video game. We’ve seen Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv) travel across the country to get Ellie to the Fireflies. While minor details have been updated for the HBO show, the core elements remain the same. Bill has always been a fascinating character in The Last of Us franchise. In the original game, he seems cold, distant, and angry at the world. In the HBO series, that’s the Bill we’re introduced to, but when the show starts to deviate. We will examine the character and why these drastic changes pay off.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
If You Like 'The Last of Us,' Watch 'Station Eleven'
The Last of Us was among the most emotionally gripping and immersive video games of all-time, and Craig Mazin’s adaptation for HBO has certainly lived up to that potential. While The Last of Us has delivered a cinematic quality in its first few installments, it’s also a grim reminder of the not-so-distant past. A future overrun by a pandemic, police brutality, an authoritarian state, social unrest, and broken families feels particularly grim, and any casual viewers expecting a zombie action series in the style of The Walking Dead may have to adjust their expectations. Those who seem to enjoy emotionally gripping, haunting shows about the future will want to make use of their HBO subscriptions and check out the incredible recent miniseries Station Eleven.
Angry Populism in ‘The Honeymooners’ Set the Blueprint for the Modern Sitcom
Hey, have you seen that show where the main character is a short-tempered, "Every Man," blue-collar worker, with a beautiful wife or supportive husband, sometimes with a not-so-bright best friend, and they come up with crazy ideas to better their lot in life, ideas which rarely work and are never brought up again? Of course, you have. It’s practically every sitcom you’ve ever watched in your entire life. Married... With Children. The Flintstones. The Simpsons. The King of Queens. And so on and so on and so on. And it all started with The Honeymooners, the classic 1950s show that defined the working class sitcom.
'The Big Door Prize': Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
A machine called Morpho has the ability to reveal a person’s true potential. All you have to do is put a coin in the slot, press your hand against its touchscreen and the Morpho spits out a card telling you exactly what you could be. When the machine appears in a grocery store in the small town of Deerfield, Louisiana, the residents can’t resist using the machine to find out their true potential. And that's basically what the Apple TV+ comedy series The Big Door Prize is all about. Adapted from M.O. Walsh’s bestselling book of the same name, it is probably safe to predict that this new Apple TV+ series has true potential, given the streamer’s success with comedies like Ted Lasso, Schmigadoon, and The Afterparty.
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan Derails a Men's Confidence Seminar With One Word
Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.
What Does 'Yellowstone's Popularity Say About America?
Since the Taylor Sheridan-helmed Western drama Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in the summer of 2018, the series rose to prominence relatively quickly. Ignoring the initial wave of mixed-to-negative reviews upon release, the series, which boasts Kevin Costner as its lead star, was a hit with audiences and by its third season was one of the most-watched shows in America. Everyone who's heard of Yellowstone has their own opinions on the show, but love it or hate it, there's no denying that Sheridan's overnight takeover as one of the most sought-after creators in Hollywood has largely been met with a desire for more.
While You Wait for 'Oppenheimer,' Give These TV Shows a Shot
We are all waiting with bated breath for the new Christopher Nolan drama Oppenheimer to hit theaters on July 21 of this year. The story of the father of the atomic bomb stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as his wife Kitty, Matt Damon as Lt. General Leslie Groves, and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss. If you're as excited as we are, we thought you might like to give the TV shows that touch on a similar theme a quick view in preparation for the summer blockbuster.
'The Last of Us': Troy Baker on the Show Changing the Game’s Narrative
The Last of Us is garnering praise from all directions from fans and critics alike and was renewed for a Season 2 ahead of its Episode 3 release. The series has broken the supposed video game adaptation curse by substituting high-octane action sequences that engage a player in the game but do little for a series, with great character studies. With every episode, we get a deeper sense of how is it to live in a post-apocalyptic world. In a new clip, Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in the original games and is currently hosting The Last of Us podcast, talks about how some new aspects of the show are enriching the IP.
First 'One Piece' Poster Reveals Release Window for Live-Action Adaptation
The Straw Hats are set, and ready to sail as Netflix confirms that the live-action series for popular manga series One Piece will debut this year. Netflix shared the exciting news with the first poster for the series on Twitter. Although, the streamer hasn’t revealed the debut month for the series, fans should expect to set sail with Luffy and the gang soon.
First 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer Shows Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston on a Parisian Adventure
The Spitzes are back! Netflix has released the official trailer for the return of Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) in the upcoming feature, Murder Mystery 2. The married couple from New York is setting off on a brand-new adventure that will see them trek to a gorgeous locale for the wedding of their good pal and familiar face from the first feature, the Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar). But, as always, disaster strikes, with the couple receiving anything but the relaxing destination wedding they were promised.
What's New on HBO Max in February 2023
There are plenty of exciting titles coming to HBO Max this February, so if you're looking for new things to watch in between new episodes of The Last of Us you're in luck. James Bond will be making his way to HBO Max with select titles available to stream including the one that started it all, Dr. No, along with other fan-favorite titles like Casino Royale, Goldeneye, and Octopussy. Several A24 titles will also be available to stream including Bo Burnham's directorial debut Eighth Grade and Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan's directorial debut Swiss Army Man. Academy Award Winner Sam Mendes' latest film Empire of Light will also be hitting HBO Max this February. And Gotham City's number one couple Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will once again be returning to your TV screen with Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special.
Netflix Scraps Two Completed Films, Will Shop to New Distributors
Netflix is offloading two finished movies The Inheritance directed by Alejandro Brugués and House/Wife by director Danis Goulet, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. There’s an ongoing wave of multiple series and movies getting scrapped even after getting green-lit or ordered. It is unclear why Netflix decided to unload the genre movies, however, what sets the streamer's decision apart from the rest is that it has decided to shop the projects.
'The Mummy': Brendan Fraser Recalls Aftermath of Filming Grueling Action Scenes
Brendan Fraser's career is currently going through something of a renaissance fondly dubbed "Brenaissance," by fans thanks in part to a brilliant leading performance in The Whale for which he has received a few awards including an Academy Award nomination. But before now, Fraser ruled the 90s and early millennium as one of cinema's major action stars. His role as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy (1999) established him as a household name and remains one of his most iconic roles to date. It was a hard-won achievement as the actor is now opening up about the scale of physical exertions that the role required and how it took a huge toll on his body long after filming was over.
'Viking Wolf' Trailer Showcases an Intense Norwegian Horror Film
The new official trailer for Netflix's Viking Wolf, which is being marketed as Norway's first-ever werewolf movie, has just dropped. Viking Wolf follows 17-year-old Thale, who witnesses what appears to be a werewolf attack after she moves to the small town where her mom is working at the local police department. Stig Svendsen directs the film from a script by himself and Espen Aukan. Viking Wolf stars Liv Mjönes, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Arthur Hakalahti, Sjur Vatne Brean, and Vidar Magnussen.
'TÁR' Ending Explained: Lydia Tár, Your Time Is Up!
Although this year’s Academy Awards nominations provided film fans with an opportunity to argue about the various snubs, surprises, shocks, and undeserving honorees as they do every year, there weren’t many cinephiles that were complaining about the awards given to Tár. Todd Field’s psychological drama about the fictional composer Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) has been acclaimed as one of the best films of the year since its festival release in September and has continued to wrack up prizes and accolades throughout the award season. Although Blanchett has already.
