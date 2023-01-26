ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgton, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92 Moose

Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru

Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

More piles of food waste turn up at Bath cemetery

BATH, Maine — City leaders in Bath are trying to figure out who is dumping food waste across the city. The piles are popping up in several locations, including at the Oak Grove Cemetery. "It’s certainly very time-consuming for us and disrespectful to the cemetery," Bath's Director of Parks...
BATH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment

After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Classes called off Tuesday after second bomb threat at Mt. Blue High School

FARMINGTON, Maine — Police are investigating and classes have been canceled Tuesday after a second threat was made toward Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. Late Monday morning, students were evacuated from the building after a potential bomb threat was made toward Mt. Blue High School, according to a Facebook post issued by the Mt. Blue Regional School District.
FARMINGTON, ME
earnthenecklace.com

Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?

The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

'Fun Fridays' take over at Saco Middle School

SACO, Maine — After the end of a long school week, kids just want to get out of school and have some fun. But at Saco Middle School, kids are now becoming excited to go to school on Fridays. That’s because teachers and school staff recently launched "Fun Fridays."...
SACO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse

PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
ORONO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy