ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Patrick Mahomes Sought Advice From Tom Brady Ahead Of AFC Championship Game

By Jason Hall
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ga7Rq_0kShZvY200
Photo: Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he sought advice from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

“I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said via ProFootballTalk.com . “Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT? Any time anybody like that wants to give me advice I’ll take it in. It’s cool to see the guys you’ve watched growing up, your whole life, be able to talk to you.”

Brady has played a major role in Mahomes' playoff history, having defeated the Chiefs as a member of the New England Patriots during Mahomes' first career AFC Championship Game appearance in January 2019 and again as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LIV.

Brady is the most decorated postseason player in NFL history, having won a record seven Super Bowls and 35 playoff wins. Mahomes has clinched an AFC Championship Game appearance during each of the past five seasons, which included the Chiefs' 2020 playoff run resulting in his first and only Super Bowl victory thus far.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has 1 Question About NFL Officiating

The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game in somewhat controversial fashion due to some pretty questionable officiating. For Paige Spiranac, while she's excited for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Colleen Wolfe Video

NFL Network reporter Colleen Wolfe really got into the Philadelphia spirit on Sunday. Wolfe, a longtime football reporter, picked the Eagles to beat the 49ers while wearing a "pretzel sash." It's pretty iconic. "Just @ColleenWolfe picking the Eagles while wearing a sash made of soft pretzels. Go ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Zac Taylor's Wife

The wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is going viral in Kansas City. Sarah Taylor, the wife of the Bengals head coach, is trending on social media during the AFC Championship Game. She's wearing quite the outfit. "Sarah Taylor’s AFC Championship fit. — Yes, that is her husband’s face ...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy