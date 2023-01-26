Read full article on original website
Future & Friends "One Big Party" tour stops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Continuing the "One Big Party" tour, Grammy Award-winning artist Future and friends added a stop in Philadelphia. The catch is the "friends" are surprise guests in each city.Future & Friends will have one big party at the Wells Fargo Center Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The ticket prices are estimated to be between $55-$240.Artists featured on the tour have been Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, Babyface Ray and more. Maybe we will see Philly's own Lil Uzi Vert grace the stage after walking out with the Eagles on their big win against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.Future has six nominations for the 2023 Grammys. The nominations are Best Rap Performance for "pushin P", Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Beautiful" "Wait For U", Best Rap Song for "pushing P" and "Wait For U", and Best Rap Album for "I Never Liked You."
Phillymag.com
Omar Tate Has Seen Enough of Your Butter Boards on TikTok
Esquire’s Chef of the Year for 2020 and the owner West Philly cafe Honeysuckle Provisions talks about viral food trends, fatherhood, and why you really shouldn’t buy a toaster. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. My full name is...
phillygoes2college.org
$25,000 Samuel A. Green Scholarship for Philadelphia High School Seniors Due 3/1
Background: This scholarship honors Firstrust Bank Founder, Samuel A. Green, who was a staunch believer in encouraging young people to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams. Scholars will receive two-year awards ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 towards their first two years of college. Those attending community college are eligible to receive awards ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.
Thousands attend Celebration of Life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat
"They say legends never die," one mourner said. "He's DJing in heaven right now."
wrti.org
Before her Opera Philadelphia debut, Brandie Sutton considers Black history, past and present
In addition to serving as Weekday Morning Classical host, John T.K. Scherch sings in the Opera Philadelphia chorus. He welcomed the opportunity to speak with soprano Brandie Inez Sutton before her debut with the company on Feb. 3 and 5. _______________________________________________________________. Opera Philadelphia opens 2023 with an all-time favorite, Carl...
Meet Philly Candy Lady, the woman who brings sweetness to the streets
Candyianna’s candy selling and performing journey started when she was just a kid and followed her well into adulthood. With an M&M box strapped on her head, she’s sold candy all over Philly, at protests and even a strip club.
visitbuckscounty.com
Soul D'Lysh: Celebrate This Black Owned Business For African American History Month
Have you ever left a restaurant experiencing an emotional connection to the food, culture, and owner? Newly opened, Soul D'Lysh in Quakertown, provides a sense of comfort, pride, and joy that will make you want to return again and again. Owners, Alysha Holmes and her husband, Keith Morris, opened this...
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
philasun.com
School District of Philadelphia announces Strategic Planning team members
Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D. has announced the Strategic Planning team members. This is the final phase of his three-phase approach to laying a strong foundation to improving academic outcomes for all students and achieving the Board’s Goals and Guardrails. Phase one Listening and Learning sessions, together with the output from the Transition Team, will inform phase three — the development of a new five-year strategic plan for the School District of Philadelphia.
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
Philadelphia faith leaders speak about death of Tyre Nichols
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For those officials who have seen the body camera video involving the now deadly confrontation between five Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols, the words that have been used were "heinous," "awful" and even "inhumane." Ahead of the video's release Friday evening, CBS Philadelphia sat down with community leaders in Philadelphia who are bracing for what they and the public will soon see."I'm disgusted, disappointed, disgusted, not really surprised," Pastor Carl Day said.Day, of Culture Changing Christians, is also a community activist. He's been at the forefront of calling for police reform locally and saw firsthand a city...
She Opened Her Heart and Lansdowne Home to Children
Flora thought she was done with parenting after raising three biological children and adopting Shareef and his two sisters, writes Anndee Hochman for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
billypenn.com
birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia
This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With Eagles Fan
When committing a crime, it may be a good idea to wear some type of clothing that will make you "blend in." Well, if you're in the Philadelphia area or the South Jersey area these days, a way to look like everyone else might just be done by wearing some Philadelphia Eagles clothing.
Black World War II veterans honored in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A ceremony was held in Germantown honoring Black World War II veterans on Saturday.The Aces Veteran Museum paid tribute to four local men.The celebration also marked the re-opening of the museum's Parker Hall which was the United Service Organizations for Black troops during World War II.
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
philasun.com
“It’s a Philly thing”
On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
thedp.com
'Rapid increase' in rodent sightings in KCECH disrupts student living
Kings Court English College House is experiencing a “rapid increase” in rodent and pest sightings, specifically in its Kings Court building. Residents on every floor of Kings Court — one of the two buildings in the first-year college house — told The Daily Pennsylvanian that they have seen more mice in their rooms and in the hallways since returning from winter break. Sightings have become more frequent and widespread since then, they said. Students who live in English House — which is separated from Kings Court by a courtyard — did not report seeing mice.
Best Cheesesteak Sub In Atlantic City Area & Philadelphia Eagles
For your Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game Sunday planning, we’re reacquainting you with the results of our listeners and readers survey of the best cheesesteak subs in the Atlantic City area. Perhaps this will get you in the mood to have one of these iconic subs that are unique...
