PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Continuing the "One Big Party" tour, Grammy Award-winning artist Future and friends added a stop in Philadelphia. The catch is the "friends" are surprise guests in each city.Future & Friends will have one big party at the Wells Fargo Center Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The ticket prices are estimated to be between $55-$240.Artists featured on the tour have been Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, Babyface Ray and more. Maybe we will see Philly's own Lil Uzi Vert grace the stage after walking out with the Eagles on their big win against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.Future has six nominations for the 2023 Grammys. The nominations are Best Rap Performance for "pushin P", Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Beautiful" "Wait For U", Best Rap Song for "pushing P" and "Wait For U", and Best Rap Album for "I Never Liked You."

