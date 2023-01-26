ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Kentucky officials discuss teacher shortage in the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (CBS Newspath/WKYT/WKRC) - The focus of an event at the State Capitol Rotunda in Kentucky was to address a major teacher shortage in the state. School, community and business leaders came together to ask for legislation and other measures to get more people interested in teaching jobs. Governor...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?

SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
SPARTA, KY
linknky.com

Bellevue considers smoking ban: ‘Health is a front-runner’

The Bellevue City Council gave the first reading of a proposed smoke-free ordinance during January’s monthly council meeting. The council listened to presentations from Breathe Easy NKY, an alliance of local business and healthcare leaders who were in favor of the ban, as well as comments from businesses owners in Bellevue who allow smoking in their establishments. Council members were broadly in favor of the ordinance.
BELLEVUE, KY
WKRC

How 'tipflation' is leading to backlash about tipping workers

CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - While prices have increased, tipping has had its own form of inflation as well. Buyers have more commonly seen digital kiosks that ask for tips that start at 18% to 20%, and go as high as 30%, a considerable difference from the traditional 15%. More industries...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Lawsuits accuse Kroger payroll system of underpaying workers

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Kroger, the nation's largest operator of traditional grocery stores, is facing multiple lawsuits claiming that a glitch in its payroll system resulted in workers going without pay. Kroger (NYSE: KR) is facing lawsuits from employees claiming that there have been discrepancies in their pay...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mercy Montessori

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For more than 50 years, Mercy Montessori has educated the whole child, developing a strong foundation for learning for students in preschool - 8th grade. Mercy has an income-based sliding scale tuition model as well as financial aid opportunities (including EdChoice). As part of the curriculum, Mercy offers weekly swimming lessons in the on-campus, indoor pool, a farm-to-table microeconomy program (Farmessori), religion, Spanish, music, and art. Mercy Montessori is a sponsored ministry of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas and is a member of Mercy Education.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

CVS, Walmart to cut pharmacy hours due to staffing issues

CINCINNATI (WKRC)- If you need a prescription filled, double check your pharmacy hours before you head to pick it up. Starting in March, Walmart says it is going to cut pharmacy days by two hours and close at seven every night. CVS says it is going to cut or shift...
CINCINNATI, OH
warricknews.com

Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30

Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Attorney General Cameron Challenges Biden Administration Rule Allowing Retirement Asset Managers to Prioritize ESG in Investment Decisions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 27, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 25 attorneys general in challenging the Biden Administration’s U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) rule that allows asset managers to make investment decisions based on non-monetary factors. The new policy would permit companies to prioritize ESG (environmental, social, governance) investments over the financial interests of Kentuckians.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky political candidates have to take account of the 'other' voters

Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. Kentucky political candidates have to take account …. Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy