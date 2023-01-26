Read full article on original website
WKRC
Kentucky officials discuss teacher shortage in the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. (CBS Newspath/WKYT/WKRC) - The focus of an event at the State Capitol Rotunda in Kentucky was to address a major teacher shortage in the state. School, community and business leaders came together to ask for legislation and other measures to get more people interested in teaching jobs. Governor...
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Sysco - Warehouse Order Selector. Sysco is hiring to fill multiple warehouse order selector roles. These full-time positions pay up to $80,000 a year. Hermann Services is seeking a full-time service plumber. The job pays between $60,000 to $90,000 a year.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
Laws Regarding What You Can and Cannot Do at Kentucky Rest Areas
Some of the memories I enjoy of our family vacations when I was a kid revolve around rest areas. Yes, I know, there's nothing exciting about a rest area. I get it. But you're not me. I enjoy road travel SO much, even rest areas--a necessary part of such activities--are part and parcel of a good trip.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
linknky.com
Bellevue considers smoking ban: ‘Health is a front-runner’
The Bellevue City Council gave the first reading of a proposed smoke-free ordinance during January’s monthly council meeting. The council listened to presentations from Breathe Easy NKY, an alliance of local business and healthcare leaders who were in favor of the ban, as well as comments from businesses owners in Bellevue who allow smoking in their establishments. Council members were broadly in favor of the ordinance.
WKRC
How 'tipflation' is leading to backlash about tipping workers
CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - While prices have increased, tipping has had its own form of inflation as well. Buyers have more commonly seen digital kiosks that ask for tips that start at 18% to 20%, and go as high as 30%, a considerable difference from the traditional 15%. More industries...
WKRC
Lawsuits accuse Kroger payroll system of underpaying workers
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Kroger, the nation's largest operator of traditional grocery stores, is facing multiple lawsuits claiming that a glitch in its payroll system resulted in workers going without pay. Kroger (NYSE: KR) is facing lawsuits from employees claiming that there have been discrepancies in their pay...
WKRC
Mercy Montessori
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For more than 50 years, Mercy Montessori has educated the whole child, developing a strong foundation for learning for students in preschool - 8th grade. Mercy has an income-based sliding scale tuition model as well as financial aid opportunities (including EdChoice). As part of the curriculum, Mercy offers weekly swimming lessons in the on-campus, indoor pool, a farm-to-table microeconomy program (Farmessori), religion, Spanish, music, and art. Mercy Montessori is a sponsored ministry of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas and is a member of Mercy Education.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
WKRC
CVS, Walmart to cut pharmacy hours due to staffing issues
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- If you need a prescription filled, double check your pharmacy hours before you head to pick it up. Starting in March, Walmart says it is going to cut pharmacy days by two hours and close at seven every night. CVS says it is going to cut or shift...
School closings and delays for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for Jan. 31, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To see school closings and delays, click here.
wkyufm.org
LISTEN: Meet Rebecca Blankenship, Kentucky’s first openly trans person elected to public office
Rebecca Blankenship is the first openly transgender person ever elected to public office in Kentucky. She was sworn in as a member of the Berea Independent School District's board of education in January. Blankenship ran for the position as a write-in candidate after no one else signed up for the...
wvxu.org
As out-of-town landlords face city lawsuits, we look at how such investors impact the community
Cincinnati has filed suit against several out-of-town landlords for repeated violations. The list includes VineBrook Homes. The city calls its landlord practices illegal and predatory. In a statement, Mayor Aftab Pureval said: "VineBrook's neglectful behavior has caused significant harm to renters, and the city of Cincinnati will fight back with...
warricknews.com
Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30
Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
Groundwater monitoring wells stopped at Beckjord site, but county never knew
Two wells that monitor groundwater for contamination at the former Beckjord coal plant were either missing or damaged for several months in 2022. But Clermont County officials never knew about it.
953wiki.com
Attorney General Cameron Challenges Biden Administration Rule Allowing Retirement Asset Managers to Prioritize ESG in Investment Decisions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 27, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 25 attorneys general in challenging the Biden Administration’s U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) rule that allows asset managers to make investment decisions based on non-monetary factors. The new policy would permit companies to prioritize ESG (environmental, social, governance) investments over the financial interests of Kentuckians.
fox56news.com
Kentucky political candidates have to take account of the 'other' voters
Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. Kentucky political candidates have to take account …. Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
WLKY.com
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
