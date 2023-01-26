CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For more than 50 years, Mercy Montessori has educated the whole child, developing a strong foundation for learning for students in preschool - 8th grade. Mercy has an income-based sliding scale tuition model as well as financial aid opportunities (including EdChoice). As part of the curriculum, Mercy offers weekly swimming lessons in the on-campus, indoor pool, a farm-to-table microeconomy program (Farmessori), religion, Spanish, music, and art. Mercy Montessori is a sponsored ministry of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas and is a member of Mercy Education.

