Bell County, TX

fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

CASA Cares: What it means to be a CASA advocate

CENTRAL, Texas — CASA of Coryell and Bell County makes sure every child that has been taken out of their home has someone to care for them. The 85 advocates, known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, currently volunteer 10 to 20 hours of their free time to the well-being of the child they're assigned to.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
WACO, TX
KWTX

Woman struck, killed by train in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police on Monday evening warned area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. It happened in the area of S. 32nd and Clay Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Warming centers operating in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – The winter weather is here, and there are a few places in Central Texas to go to escape the cold. The City of Harker Heights will have two locations available for community members to get out of the cold. The City says these warming centers are short-term, and will offer a warm and dry environment with access to restrooms and bathrooms.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Baylor shifting to remote instruction Tuesday and Wednesday

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The National Weather Service has placed Central and North Texas under a Winter Storm Warning – with the potential for icy conditions in the area beginning overnight. Baylor University will be holding classes through remote instruction and staff will telework this Tuesday and...
WACO, TX
KVUE

Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning

(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Killeen homeless population decreased in annual homeless count

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – According to the annual homeless count, Killeen’s homeless population showed a decrease. The City of Killeen partnered with the Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations on Thursday in an effort to measure homelessness across the city and the region in the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. The initial count in Killeen is 169, according to this year’s regional PIT lead. This number was above 200 in 2022.
KILLEEN, TX
Marlin Democrat

Emergency services discussed at meeting

Over 25 people were present at the Emergency Service District #1 meeting Jan. 23, 23 at the Falls Community Hospital Board Room with Wayne Young presiding.  After discussing the options and pros/cons of the ambulatory services in Falls County, the group voted to offer a one-year contract to AMR insuring at least one ambulance in Falls County.  It appears AMR is not interested in transports. It was understood that ESD #1 President Wayne Young would not sign the contract prior to meeting with ESD #2 and #3 who also met the same night at different locations. If in agreement, the cost will...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Arlington kidnap victim found in Bellmead, suspect arrested in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a woman reported kidnapped in Arlington has been located in Waco, and the man suspected of abducting her has been arrested. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said local authorities got a call from Arlington Police for help in locating the 32-year-old kidnapping victim after they developed information she might be in Waco.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police search for missing man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

FAYETTE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT SEARCHING FOR MISSING CONVICT

The La Grange Police Department and Fayette County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating an Austin man that walked out of his trial and never returned. 41-year-old Darren Houston was on trial for Assault Family Violence after being accused of abusing his wife. According to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
TEXAS STATE

