Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
CASA Cares: What it means to be a CASA advocate
CENTRAL, Texas — CASA of Coryell and Bell County makes sure every child that has been taken out of their home has someone to care for them. The 85 advocates, known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, currently volunteer 10 to 20 hours of their free time to the well-being of the child they're assigned to.
Records: Pflugerville superintendent told staff he was ‘disgusted’ by former teacher’s comment
School personnel records reveal it was a Texas pastor and eighth-grade teacher who was caught on cell phone video telling Black middle school students “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”
Texas Ice Storm: Schools announce weather-related closures & delays
Please check your school's website and social media accounts for the latest updates. School districts can email news@kxxv.com with closing information.
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
Woman struck, killed by train in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police on Monday evening warned area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. It happened in the area of S. 32nd and Clay Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.
Warming centers operating in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – The winter weather is here, and there are a few places in Central Texas to go to escape the cold. The City of Harker Heights will have two locations available for community members to get out of the cold. The City says these warming centers are short-term, and will offer a warm and dry environment with access to restrooms and bathrooms.
Baylor shifting to remote instruction Tuesday and Wednesday
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The National Weather Service has placed Central and North Texas under a Winter Storm Warning – with the potential for icy conditions in the area beginning overnight. Baylor University will be holding classes through remote instruction and staff will telework this Tuesday and...
Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning
(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
‘We were ripped off’: Central Texans accuse AWOL contractor of shattering their retirement dreams
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No arrest warrants have been issued yet but the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating a local contractor after numerous complaints about shoddy work, unfulfilled contracts, empty promises, and excuses about why the projects weren’t moving forward, even after services and materials were paid for.
Killeen homeless population decreased in annual homeless count
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – According to the annual homeless count, Killeen’s homeless population showed a decrease. The City of Killeen partnered with the Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations on Thursday in an effort to measure homelessness across the city and the region in the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. The initial count in Killeen is 169, according to this year’s regional PIT lead. This number was above 200 in 2022.
Emergency services discussed at meeting
Over 25 people were present at the Emergency Service District #1 meeting Jan. 23, 23 at the Falls Community Hospital Board Room with Wayne Young presiding. After discussing the options and pros/cons of the ambulatory services in Falls County, the group voted to offer a one-year contract to AMR insuring at least one ambulance in Falls County. It appears AMR is not interested in transports. It was understood that ESD #1 President Wayne Young would not sign the contract prior to meeting with ESD #2 and #3 who also met the same night at different locations. If in agreement, the cost will...
150-pound dog ‘seemed thankful’ after rescue by Austin firefighters
The Austin Fire Department posted on Twitter that crews strapped an 150-pound Mastiff mix into a sled-like stretcher Sunday evening and used ropes to pull him up a steep hill to safety. The post stated the dog's name is Mason, and he "fell down an incline near the Colorado River."
Arlington kidnap victim found in Bellmead, suspect arrested in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a woman reported kidnapped in Arlington has been located in Waco, and the man suspected of abducting her has been arrested. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said local authorities got a call from Arlington Police for help in locating the 32-year-old kidnapping victim after they developed information she might be in Waco.
Waco police search for missing man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
'Project Homeless Connect combines Waco resources in unstable housing climate
The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition helped connect about 170 unhoused Central Texans with a variety of resources at Friday's annual 'Project Homeless Connect' event.
FAYETTE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT SEARCHING FOR MISSING CONVICT
The La Grange Police Department and Fayette County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating an Austin man that walked out of his trial and never returned. 41-year-old Darren Houston was on trial for Assault Family Violence after being accused of abusing his wife. According to...
Austin ISD, Central Texas schools closing Tuesday due to winter storm
The National Weather Service winter storm warning extens to noon on Wednesday.
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
