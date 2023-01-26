Read full article on original website
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Chamber welcomes new member Country KickUp Sterling
Learn how to country swing and line dance for a good cause. The Logan County Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Country KickUp Sterling, a nonprofit that provides dance lessons and uses the proceeds to support charitable causes, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. Country KickUp started out as a few...
Colorado dairy industry in good shape, experts tell Farm Show audience
Colorado’s dairy industry should remain solid in 2023, thanks to increases in exports and the success of the dairy-to-beef breeding program. A series of speakers at the Colorado Farm Show in Greeley spoke last week during “Dairy Day,” outlining the challenges ahead for the state’s growing dairy farms. According to the U.S. Farm Data Service, there are 303 dairies in Colorado. Logan County is the third largest dairying county in Colorado with 13 dairies following Weld with 78 and Morgan with 17.
Things to do in Sterling & Logan County – Jan. 31 – Feb. 6
Logan County Commissioners: 9 a.m., Logan County Courthouse Commissioner Meeting Room. Baby-Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m., Sterling Public Library. For ages newborn to 24 months old. SilverSneakers Classic: 10 a.m., Heritage Center. Little Readers: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Sterling Public Library. For ages 2 to 5. Sterling Lions Club: Noon,...
Tenor Mike Tyson to perform Broadway classics at First Friday concert
On Feb. 3 First Friday @ First Presbyterian will present tenor Mike Tyson in a program called “Classic Broadway.” The recital is from 12:05 to 12:35 p.m. at the church at S. Fourth and Ash Streets, and it is free and open to the public. It will be performed both in person and on facebook.com/FPC.Sterling. You don’t have to belong to Facebook to access this performance, and it will stay up and be viewable after the performance.
Sterling Police investigate parking complaints, thefts
The following are reports from local law enforcement agencies. All defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty. At 1:29 a.m. police were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Division Ave. for a parking complaint. At 1:39 a.m. police were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Division Ave. for...
Sterling students earn college honors
Lauren E. Mitchek of Sterling was one of the 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama named to an academic honor roll. Lauren, who is majoring in Mathematics with a minor in Computer Science, was placed on the Dean’s List. Students with an academic...
Sterling girls basketball decimates Wellington
Wellington proved no match for Sterling girls basketball. When the two teams came face-to-face on Thursday, the Tigers not only claimed victory, they did so by a 68-6 margin. And they didn’t even allow the Eagles to score until the second half. Throughout the contest, senior Charli Frankenfeld led...
Merino girls basketball back on the winning track
Little has stood in the way of Merino girls basketball this season, but even the Rams have hit a few snags from time to time. Just last week, Class 2A’s top-ranked team faced its second loss of the entire calendar when it visited Stratton, only to see the contest go all the way down to the wire in the 59-57 final. Like any top team, however, the Rams rebounded just fine when they traveled to take on another tough Fleming team — ranked No. 4 in 1A — and buried the Wildcats with a 53-40 final.
