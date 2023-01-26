Little has stood in the way of Merino girls basketball this season, but even the Rams have hit a few snags from time to time. Just last week, Class 2A’s top-ranked team faced its second loss of the entire calendar when it visited Stratton, only to see the contest go all the way down to the wire in the 59-57 final. Like any top team, however, the Rams rebounded just fine when they traveled to take on another tough Fleming team — ranked No. 4 in 1A — and buried the Wildcats with a 53-40 final.

MERINO, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO