Read full article on original website
Related
University Daily Kansan
Preview: Kansas seeks win in home matchup with K-State
After an 83-82 loss to Kansas State on Jan. 17, the Kansas men’s basketball team looks to get revenge as the Sunflower Showdown comes to Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 31. Kansas shot 26-of-60 from the field in that loss; however, head coach Bill Self said the Jayhawks need to focus on doing better with ‘the controllables’ in their upcoming home matchup.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas wins big in the first round of the Sunflower Showdown
Kansas women's basketball picked up an 85-72 win over the in-state rival Wildcats on Sunday night. The Sunflower Showdown was a defensive struggle from the start. The first basket did not come until three minutes into the game, with graduate guard Sarah Shematsi knocking down a three. Junior guard Wyvette...
University Daily Kansan
Mayberry’s career-high 26 points secure Jayhawks' 50th win against the Wildcats
Kansas women’s basketball won the latest version of the Sunflower Showdown on Sunday, defeating Kansas State 85-72, securing their 50th win versus the Wildcats in program history. Both teams have met at least twice a year, dating back to the 1968-69 season, in which Kansas State holds a 77-51...
University Daily Kansan
McCullar double-double puts Jayhawks back on track against Wildcats
Despite being doubled over from an ankle injury at one point in the game, redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. battled through the injury for his sixth double-double of the season in Kansas men’s basketball’s 77-68 win over Kentucky. “I asked Kev if he wanted to go back. He...
University Daily Kansan
Dajuan Harris Jr. rises to occasion in win over Kentucky
Kansas basketball knocked off the Kentucky Wildcats by a final score of 77-68 Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena. Kansas junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. had been struggling for Kansas coming into this matchup against the Wildcats. In his last three appearances for the Jayhawks, Harris totaled just five points and turned the ball over 11 times in those three games.
Comments / 0