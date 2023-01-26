Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
Intersection in southeast Lincoln to close until the fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed until the fall, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Roadwork is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, weather permitting. The department says drivers can use 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road to Nebraska Parkway...
iheart.com
Omaha Restaurant Ranked on Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in the Country List
(Omaha, NE) -- Business and restaurant review website Yelp ranks an Omaha restaurant among the top 100 restaurants nationwide. Omaha's Ling's Asian Cuisine came in at number 85 on the on the nationwide list. Ling's Asian Cuisine is located at 6909 S 157th St Suite A. The restaurant's website says some of their main dishes include grilled pork chop, pan-fried noodles, and red curry chicken. Ling's specializes in Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese cuisine.
klkntv.com
Dog revived after porch fire causes $250,000 in damage to Lincoln home, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A porch fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage after spreading to the home late Sunday night, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. This all started near North 29th and Vine Streets, just before 10:30 p.m. Officials say flames eventually spread to the home, displacing...
1011now.com
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
1011now.com
Avoca holds 41st annual Quack Off
AVOCA, Neb. (KOLN) - Duck racing is not an exact science. Sometimes they flutter their wings and bolt in the wrong direction. Sometimes, they stop as if tired, leaving their human companions begging for a little more enthusiasm on the trek to the finish line, but some people seem to know what they’re doing, like 2019 ‘Quack Off’ champion Kris Simmons.
WOWT
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
klkntv.com
Crews begin tearing down historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The partial demolition of the historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln has begun. The building, which has stood at the corner near 11th and O Streets since 1924, is being redeveloped to “maintain habitability.”. According to the city’s redevelopment plan, the rehabilitated building...
klkntv.com
Midday Interview: Tada Theatre set to kickoff 15th anniversary season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Tada Theatre is set to kick off its 15th anniversary season with the musical “Company” on Feb. 9. Daniel Ikpeama is set to star in the performance. He joined Channel 8 News at midday to discuss the performance and what else the Tada Theatre has in story for 2023.
klkntv.com
House fires in Lincoln area total nearly $1 million in damage in 12 hours
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – A number of house fires were reported in the Lincoln area in recent days, all in below freezing temperatures. One home was destroyed, and two others sustained heavy damage in a span of just 12 hours. The three fires caused a combined $980,000 in damage.
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
KETV.com
Gas leak draws firefighters to west Omaha gas station Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — You may have noticed some action out near Village Pointe Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called out to a gas leak at the Casey's near 168th Street and West Dodge Road. The battalion chief couldn't accurately estimate the gas emitted from the slow leak, but he said...
klkntv.com
Nebraska baseball unveils new home uniforms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska baseball will be sporting some new threads next season. On Monday, Nebraska introduced the Huskers’ new home uniforms in a post to Twitter. Just last week, the Huskers held their first practice of the season, less than a month before their opening four-game series against San Diego.
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
klkntv.com
Cold start to week, but more sunshine returning
Wind chills on Sunday morning were brutal. Many nearby and including Lincoln had wind chills 15 to 25° below zero. Graphic below shows how our actual temperatures combined with the wind this morning were looking at the time we recorded our lowest wind chills. Another cold night is in...
klkntv.com
Cigarette causes $30,000 in damage after starting a house fire in Lincoln, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire and Rescue says an improperly discarded cigarette started a house fire early Monday morning. More than a dozen units were called to the home near South 30th and D streets just before 1:00 a.m. Officials tell Channel 8 the fire was contained to...
klkntv.com
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
klkntv.com
Relief from bitter cold not too far away
Although Monday looks like another very cold day, things are starting to trend in a better direction. Wind speeds won’t be nearly as high compared to those from this weekend. Winds should be in the ballpark of 5-10 mph for much of Monday. This is still enough to cause a wind chill, but they won’t be quite as low.
klin.com
Fire Causes $200,000 Damage At Lincoln Recycling Business
Damage is estimated at $200-thousand after a fire at a metal recycling facility near 1st and West P Street Wednesday afternoon. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m at American Metal Recycling. “When crews arrived they found a vehicle on fire inside a crushing recycling...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
Comments / 3