ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

Harlem community divided on proposed cannabis dispensary location near children's stores

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NECbw_0kShYFx500

Some community members are on the fence about New York state's latest cannabis dispensary location in Harlem.

As New York state rolls out its legal cannabis distribution several dispensaries are set to open around the city.

"I don't think it's going to bother the community any kind of way because everybody smokes weed," Harlem resident Lemart Williams said.

While some are celebrating the new addition to the neighborhood, other residents in Harlem think the 125th Street location should be reconsidered.

Some residents are concerned that the proposed location is too close to several businesses and cultural centers that bring a lot of young people to the area.

"If it has to come yes, but not by a children's store, it sends mixed messages," said Lisa Johnson who works at Lazarus Clothing Store, which is two doors down from the dispensary.

New Yorkers enthusiastically lined up at the state's first two dispensaries in the village to buy weed products , but the rollout for others wanting in on the game has been slow and sometimes riddled with smoke and mirrors.

On the flip side so-called smoke shops illegally selling product we counted at least eight here along 125th street.

This dispensary would not be that.

ALSO READ | Smacked, 2nd legal marijuana dispensary in New York, opens in Greenwich Village

New York State's second legal marijuana shop opens to the public Tuesday. The store on Bleeker Street in Greenwich Village is called Smacked. Lauren Glassberg has the story.

"I'm okay with brick-and-mortar places versus all the other underground channels people are trying to access it," said Harlem resident Laurie Paguio.

Some opponents compare what's happening now to the push in the 90s to flood Harlem with alcohol and cigarette ads.

"In real estate location is key, in community building societal value is also important," said a press release from an opposing group.

The community board is holding public comment Thursday night.

ALSO READ | NYPD addresses backlash over viral video of officers taken after Drake concert at the Apollo

Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD responded after a viral video appeared to show officers taking video of people leaving a Drake concert at the Apollo. Darla Miles has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Gambino mobster Frank Camuso busted in sprawling NYC construction kickback scheme

A reputed Gambino captain was among two dozen people busted in a sprawling, multimillion-dollar construction kickback scheme that affected several significant high-rise construction projects in Manhattan, authorities said Wednesday.  Frank Camuso, 59, was busted alongside ringleader Robert Baselice, who as the vice president of a construction management firm illegally steered property developers to subcontractors he was conspiring with, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.  As part of the plot, Baselice gave inside info about competitors’ bids to his co-conspirators and directed subcontractors to raise their offers to an amount that would allow him to pocket a kickback.  A portion of the payoff made...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Wild melee inside Manhattan hotel-turned-shelter ends with brawling brothers stabbed by security worker

When three men began throwing glass bottles at a stranger inside a Midtown Manhattan hotel-turned-shelter they wound up striking a security worker — who sought revenge, stabbing two of them with shards of the broken glass, cops said. Jordy Torres-Cabezas, 33, and his 16-year-old brother started throwing glass bottles with their friend Alejandro Pollo, 19, in the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Ave. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Singer Suzanne Vega sells NYC co-op for $1.8M

Suzanne Vega has parted ways with her longtime Manhattan home — but she hasn’t gone far away.  The “Luka” songwriter quietly sold her apartment of 17 years last month, making a small profit.  Vega is known for her prolific musical career and, more locally, for being a celebrity “synonymous with the Upper West Side,” as one local publication remarked. The 63-year-old grew up in the neighborhood, went to college in the neighborhood, was inspired to write her hit track “Tom’s Diner” by the famous neighborhood restaurant and, until last month, called 37 W. 93rd St. her home. (Between childhood and the present,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

A Writer’s Book-Stuffed Greenwich Village Studio

Books cover almost every square inch of the studio occupied by the poet, professor, and translator Richard Howard. Photo: Courtesy of Compass. The poet, professor, and translator Richard Howard, who passed away last March, spent many evenings at W.H. Auden’s apartment in the East Village drinking and talking literature. But one night, he was distracted by Auden’s library: The shelves had started overspilling, forming teetering piles. “Richard was already starting in that direction, and he decided he couldn’t live that way,” says Howard’s husband, artist David Alexander, who helped enforce a new rule: “One book in, one book out.” Over the years, the books that covered almost every square inch of Howard’s apartment shifted almost imperceptibly. Almost nothing else did.
GREENWICH, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy