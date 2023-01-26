Read full article on original website
Sarah Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, plans to plead guilty toselling methamphetamine to an undercover officer. Court records show that Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March for her guilty plea. Prosecutors are recommending a 10-year suspended sentence and probation. Xavior Harrelson was 10...
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that crashed Saturday night has died. According to responding officers, an elderly man suffered a medical event causing the crash on East 14th Street and East Court Avenue before 10:00 Saturday night. Roads were blocked off for about an hour. […]
Des Moines Police, Firefighters Respond To Plunger Attack At Hotel
(Des Moines, IA) -- A fire alarm at a downtown hotel this weekend turned out to be a little more than a fire alarm. Police were called to help after a man reportedly attacked firefighters on the 20th floor of the Marriott with a plunger. Callers to 9-1-1 Friday night...
Des Moines Police Chief responds to murder of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shock and outrage continue to pour in after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Five former Memphis Police Officers are now charged with his murder, along with two paramedics who have been fired for withholding first aid. Satuday morning, after the video of the beating was released, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert responded.
A world-record ride? RAGBRAI leaders want Ames to Des Moines to be biggest
DES MOINES, Iowa — Could it be a world record?. The 50th anniversary ride is expected to be RAGBRAI's biggest, but one particular day with a planned route of Ames to Des Moines could be the largest bicycle parade ever. The current record is 48,615 set in Italy on July 11, 2000. RAGBRAI ride director Matt Phippen estimates 100,000 could ride the 50-mile route from Ames to Des Moines.
Starts Right Here students to return to different location Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some of the students who rely on Starts Right Here to help them finish their high school degrees will be returning to a different location on Tuesday after last week'sdeadly shooting. Starts Right Here is an outreach center that is focused on helping at-risk youth...
Will Keeps released from hospital, recovering at home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Will Keeps, the rapper and community activist who was shot at the youth center he founded, is back at home, according to his family. Keeps was shot on Jan. 23 when police say Preston Walls came to Starts Right Here and opened fire. According to...
Teen pleads guilty in deadly East High shooting, faces deportation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another teen has pleaded guilty in thedeadly East High shooting from March 2022. Braulio Hernandez-Salas pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon. The teen faces 20 years in prison. He could also face deportation. Hernandez-Salas will be sentenced on Feb. 22.
Des Moines police, fire department investigate reports of person in river
When officers arrived on scene, they found clothing on the ice, which deployed the water rescue team. No one was found.
Jefferson police locate missing 13-year-old
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Jefferson police have located a teenage girl who went missing early Monday. Police say they located 13-year-old Claritza "Aryani" Flores Vasquez. The girl is safe and was reunited with her family.
Iowa Supreme Court rules police interviews with murder suspect OK, overruling lower courts
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court says police interviews with a murder suspect did not veer into coercion or illegal investigative work, overturning decisions from two lower courts. Gowun Park is accused of kidnapping and murdering her husband in February 2020. According to a criminal complaint, Park...
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
RAGBRAI 50th anniversary route announced
DES MOINES, Iowa — RAGBRAI's 2023 route was announced on Saturday night, and cyclists in Iowa and beyond are making plans for the ride. To mark the 50th anniversary of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, there will be a stop in Des Moines. This will be...
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death
(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
Des Moines police chase ends when driver crashes into tree
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is expected to face charges after a chase Sunday night ended when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a tree, according to Des Moines police. The pursuit began at East Ninth Street and Hull Avenue at about...
This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa
The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
DMPD investigating single-vehicle crash with serious injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident with serious injuries Saturday night. In a Tweet the Des Moines Police Department said the southbound lanes of East 14th Street at East Court Ave. will be closed temporarily while officers work to clear the crash scene. This is a developing story.
