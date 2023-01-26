ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Sarah Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, plans to plead guilty toselling methamphetamine to an undercover officer. Court records show that Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March for her guilty plea. Prosecutors are recommending a 10-year suspended sentence and probation. Xavior Harrelson was 10...
MONTEZUMA, IA
KCCI.com

6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA
WHO 13

Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that crashed Saturday night has died. According to responding officers, an elderly man suffered a medical event causing the crash on East 14th Street and East Court Avenue before 10:00 Saturday night. Roads were blocked off for about an hour. […]
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Des Moines Police Chief responds to murder of Tyre Nichols

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shock and outrage continue to pour in after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Five former Memphis Police Officers are now charged with his murder, along with two paramedics who have been fired for withholding first aid. Satuday morning, after the video of the beating was released, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert responded.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

A world-record ride? RAGBRAI leaders want Ames to Des Moines to be biggest

DES MOINES, Iowa — Could it be a world record?. The 50th anniversary ride is expected to be RAGBRAI's biggest, but one particular day with a planned route of Ames to Des Moines could be the largest bicycle parade ever. The current record is 48,615 set in Italy on July 11, 2000. RAGBRAI ride director Matt Phippen estimates 100,000 could ride the 50-mile route from Ames to Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Starts Right Here students to return to different location Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some of the students who rely on Starts Right Here to help them finish their high school degrees will be returning to a different location on Tuesday after last week'sdeadly shooting. Starts Right Here is an outreach center that is focused on helping at-risk youth...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Will Keeps released from hospital, recovering at home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Will Keeps, the rapper and community activist who was shot at the youth center he founded, is back at home, according to his family. Keeps was shot on Jan. 23 when police say Preston Walls came to Starts Right Here and opened fire. According to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Teen pleads guilty in deadly East High shooting, faces deportation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another teen has pleaded guilty in thedeadly East High shooting from March 2022. Braulio Hernandez-Salas pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon. The teen faces 20 years in prison. He could also face deportation. Hernandez-Salas will be sentenced on Feb. 22.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Jefferson police locate missing 13-year-old

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Jefferson police have located a teenage girl who went missing early Monday. Police say they located 13-year-old Claritza "Aryani" Flores Vasquez. The girl is safe and was reunited with her family.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa principal assaulted by student

COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
COLFAX, IA
KCCI.com

RAGBRAI 50th anniversary route announced

DES MOINES, Iowa — RAGBRAI's 2023 route was announced on Saturday night, and cyclists in Iowa and beyond are making plans for the ride. To mark the 50th anniversary of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, there will be a stop in Des Moines. This will be...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death

(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
EMMETSBURG, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police chase ends when driver crashes into tree

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is expected to face charges after a chase Sunday night ended when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a tree, according to Des Moines police. The pursuit began at East Ninth Street and Hull Avenue at about...
DES MOINES, IA
B100

This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa

The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

DMPD investigating single-vehicle crash with serious injuries

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident with serious injuries Saturday night. In a Tweet the Des Moines Police Department said the southbound lanes of East 14th Street at East Court Ave. will be closed temporarily while officers work to clear the crash scene. This is a developing story.
DES MOINES, IA

