Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Where Michigan State stands after latest Mackey meltdown
EAST LANSING, MI -- Michigan State went to Purdue hoping to pull off its biggest win of the season, but instead it was met with more Mackey Arena nightmares and another helping of Zach Edey dominance. It’s the latest result in what has been an up and down January for...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State DT transferring to Houston
Jalen Hunt picked the next school to continue his college career. The former Michigan State redshirt junior defensive tackle announced his transfer commitment to Houston via Twitter on Monday. He entered the portal on Dec. 5 with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hunt, 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, had 19 tackles,...
MLive.com
Tom Izzo takes blame as Purdue’s Zach Edey drops 38 on Michigan State
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Zach Edey’s split lower lip formed a smile as he settled into the Mackey Arena media room to talk about yet another career game against Michigan State. Michigan State had tried to play physically again Edey, to push him out of position and send...
MLive.com
Overheard in the locker room: A split lip and a key 7-point swing in Michigan State’s loss to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Disappointed Michigan State players trying to sort out how they came up short has been an all-too-familiar occurrence in the Mackey Arena visitors locker room in recent years. The Spartans lost their sixth straight game to No. 1 Purdue in the building on Sunday and...
MLive.com
Michigan State falls to No. 1 Purdue by 16 in latest Mackey blowout
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Add another entry to Michigan State’s list of nightmare games at Mackey Arena. The Spartans fell apart late in the first half as they as they lost to No 1 Purdue, 77-61 on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State has now lost six straight games at...
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. #1 Purdue prediction, pick & preview: Sunday, 1/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Purdue Boilermakers are looking like the best team in the country at the moment, as they enter this game with a 20-1...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Four in double figures as Leslie girls beat Michigan Center
Four players scoring in double figures helped Leslie beat Michigan Center 56-30 on Monday. Lily Smeiska led the Blackhawks with 13 points and nine rebounds. Rylie Burley had 12 points and four steals. Alayna Brown added 11 points and Reece DeRose scored 10 points.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Monday, January 30
JACKSON -- Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Monday, January 30. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: East Jackson girls hand Morenci first loss
The East Jackson girls basketball team raced to a 53-33 win over Morenci on Saturday, handing the No. 4 team in the state in Division 4 its first loss of the year. The Trojans led 17-6 after one, 28-13 at halftime and 37-22 after three.
MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON – Here is your chance to cast a vote for the top athletic performance in the Jackson area for the week of January 22-29. Voting will run through Friday morning, with a winner announced soon after. Results will not impact postseason honors.
MLive.com
Vote for the Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-28)
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week poll continues with 12 student-athletes nominated for the fan poll for the week of Jan. 23-28. Readers will be able to vote as many times as they’d like until 9 a.m on Friday.
MLive.com
Napoleon holds off Hanover to stay unbeaten
HANOVER – Struggles at the free throw line in the closing minutes opened the door for a Hanover-Horton comeback bid, but the Napoleon boys basketball team slammed it back shut with a pair of offensive rebounds on Monday in a 61-58 win over the Comets. Napoleon, who through the...
MLive.com
Saginaw boys roundup: Reigning champ slows Bridgeport’s roll to the throne
SAGINAW, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Saginaw area for Jan. 27, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing hbernreu@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: FREELAND 51, BRIDGEPORT 41.
MLive.com
Defense sparks Grand Blanc’s late comeback in boys hoops win over Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS - R.J. Taylor doesn’t have to score to have an impact on his team. The Grand Blanc senior struggled offensively, but his steal with 1:02 left in the game led to the game-winning bucket as the Bobcats rallied to beat Rockford 53-50 on Saturday night in the 2K23 Showcase at Aquinas College.
MLive.com
Saginaw girls roundup: Dow bounces back in time to fend off Heritage
SAGINAW, MI – A look at the high school girls sports scene in the Saginaw area for Jan. 27, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing hbernreu@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: MIDLAND DOW 47, SAGINAW HERITAGE 39.
MLive.com
2 country music concerts are coming to Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – Two country music concerts are coming to Jackson County. Country Boots & Bands is bringing country singers Drake White and Chris Janson to the area in February and May, respectively. Janson will take the stage first at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Michigan Theatre...
MLive.com
Matthei Botanical Gardens hosts fast-growing collection of bonsai, penjing
Matthei Botanical Gardens hosts fast-growing collection of bonsai, penjing. Jack Sustic, the bonsai specialist at the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum, poses in the Conservatory at Matthei Botanical Gardens, 1800 N. Dixboro Road in Ann Arbor on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.Get Photo. 4 / 17. Matthei Botanical Gardens hosts...
