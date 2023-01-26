ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Former Michigan State DT transferring to Houston

Jalen Hunt picked the next school to continue his college career. The former Michigan State redshirt junior defensive tackle announced his transfer commitment to Houston via Twitter on Monday. He entered the portal on Dec. 5 with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hunt, 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, had 19 tackles,...
HOUSTON, TX
Michigan State vs. #1 Purdue prediction, pick & preview: Sunday, 1/29

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Purdue Boilermakers are looking like the best team in the country at the moment, as they enter this game with a 20-1...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON – Here is your chance to cast a vote for the top athletic performance in the Jackson area for the week of January 22-29. Voting will run through Friday morning, with a winner announced soon after. Results will not impact postseason honors.
JACKSON, MI
Napoleon holds off Hanover to stay unbeaten

HANOVER – Struggles at the free throw line in the closing minutes opened the door for a Hanover-Horton comeback bid, but the Napoleon boys basketball team slammed it back shut with a pair of offensive rebounds on Monday in a 61-58 win over the Comets. Napoleon, who through the...
HANOVER, MI
2 country music concerts are coming to Jackson County

JACKSON, MI – Two country music concerts are coming to Jackson County. Country Boots & Bands is bringing country singers Drake White and Chris Janson to the area in February and May, respectively. Janson will take the stage first at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Michigan Theatre...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Matthei Botanical Gardens hosts fast-growing collection of bonsai, penjing

Matthei Botanical Gardens hosts fast-growing collection of bonsai, penjing. Jack Sustic, the bonsai specialist at the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum, poses in the Conservatory at Matthei Botanical Gardens, 1800 N. Dixboro Road in Ann Arbor on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.Get Photo. 4 / 17. Matthei Botanical Gardens hosts...
ANN ARBOR, MI

