Amherst man arrested in connection with Saturday murder of 24-year-old man

The Niagara Falls Police Department announced Thursday an arrest in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man.

On Thursday afternoon the suspect,19-year-old Dennis D. Parson, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Taskforce in Amherst.

The victim in the homicide, Jaylan McWilson, was murdered on the evening of Jan. 21, on the 1100 block of South Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Parson was charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Parson will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Friday morning.