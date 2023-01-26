ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Ticket to Drive Jeep Mazda Giveaway to benefit Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation

KATC and Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation are teaming up for a great cause.

Members of the community have an exclusive chance to win a Mazda CX50 or a Jeep Wrangler during the Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation TICKET TO DRIVE Jeep Mazda Giveaway .

Each purchase of a $50 ticket(s) will give you a chance at winning one of the stunning cars om March 23, 2023, and it will go farther than that.

All proceeds from this raffle will benefit Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation and outreach programs such as Northside High School Health Center, St. Bernadette Clinic, Congregational Health Services, Ronald McDonald Family Room and Kathy Bobbs Healing Garden.

Officials have also announced two bonus drawings of $2,500.

The 1st on January 27 and another on February 17.

To purchase your $50 ticket(s) online, please visit the Our Lady of Lourdes website by clicking here , or call (337) 470-4005.

