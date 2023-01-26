ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

After a scare, No. 2 Alabama travels to Oklahoma

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTOV2_0kShX2b600

Alabama hasn’t played many close games recently.

Oklahoma has played plenty of them.

But going into Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup between the No. 2 Crimson Tide and Sooners in Norman, Okla., the teams are on opposite ends of things.

Alabama (18-2) is coming off a 66-63 victory over Mississippi State.

It was the first game decided by less than double figures during the Crimson Tide’s nine-game winning streak.

Over the first eight, Alabama won by an average of more than 20 points per game.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said he isn’t concerned about his team taking things for granted after moving up to its highest position in the rankings in 20 seasons.

“I don’t think this is a group that’s gonna let too much of that get to their head,” Oats said. “Listening to them talk, talking to them one-on-one, I think they all understand there’s plenty of room to get better, and we’ve gotta get better.”

That experience could benefit his team down the line.

“Sometimes you’ve gotta learn how to win a tight game. You can’t generate that in practice,” Oats said. “We’ve been doing end-of-game situations in practice. I told the guys, ‘We’re gonna have to execute some late-game stuff. We’re not gonna be able to blow everybody out by 20-plus points. That’s not the way it works in SEC play.’ ”

Six of Oklahoma’s last nine games were decided by five or fewer points.

But the Sooners (11-9) are coming off a 27-point loss at No. 11 TCU on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide’s biggest advantage over Oklahoma might come on the glass, where they are outrebounding opponents by an average of seven per game.

The Sooners are outrebounding opponents by less than one per game and have been outrebounded by an average of more than six during their three-game losing streak.

“There are lots of areas of the game I can help them with,” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said. “I can help them get free of ball screens, set up action, run plays to get them open. Defensively, give them schemes. Rebounding? We have to block out and go get it. … We’re blocking out, but we have to release and go get it.”

Noah Clowney leads Alabama with 8.5 rebounds per game while Brandon Miller is averaging 8.2 per game.

Tanner Groves, averaging 7.3, is the only Oklahoma player recording more than 5.6 rebounds per game.

One of the areas where Moser wants to help his team is freeing up leading scorer Grant Sherfield, especially in the second half.

Sherfield, who is averaging 16.4 points per game, has been held scoreless after halftime in three consecutive games.

“That’s my job,” Moser said. “To help him stay confident, figure things out, navigate. He’s gotta navigate. We’ll navigate through it together.”

Saturday’s game is the 10th meeting between the programs all-time, with Oklahoma leading 6-3. The teams split two previous SEC/Big 12 Challenge games.

Alabama is 4-2 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Crimson Tide upset then-No. 4 Baylor last season, 87-78.

The Sooners are 6-3 in the event, but for the second consecutive season, have gotten the league’s toughest draw.

Last season, the Sooners fell on the road to then-No. 1 Auburn, 86-68.

— Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Report: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was reportedly arrested in Dallas, TX early Sunday morning. WFAA reported that Bennett was arrested for public intoxication around 6:00 AM local time. From WFAA:. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the area, police said. When the officers arrived, they...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts Make Feelings On Alabama Clear

After advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in their respective careers, former Alabama stars DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts both credited the University of Alabama following Sunday's win. "I mean, it's amazing, from OTAs, to camp, to now. Everybody came in every day doing the things ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road loss at Oklahoma

No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69, on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide watched its 9-game winning streak end in the worst margin of defeat in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach. After the disappointing road loss, Oats spoke to reporters in person and via Zoom. Below is everything he said after the 24-point loss to the Sooners.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban should hire Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt | Goodbread

Nick Saban needs two new coordinators, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coordinator Report

Another option has emerged for Alabama's next defensive coordinator. According to Tony Tsoukalas of Tide Illustrated, Todd Grantham is a "viable candidate" for the position if the Crimson Tide can't hire their preferred choice, Jeremy Pruitt. Grantham spent the 2022 season as an analyst for Alabama ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25

January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch. After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer ...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday's Todd Monken Update

The Baltimore Ravens interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant OC position on Saturday, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Monken, who's found some serious college football success in Athens, has been eyeing a return to the NFL. He's reportedly also scheduled to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy