Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead (leg) out vs. Ga. Tech

Duke freshman wing Dariq Whitehead will not play Saturday against host Georgia Tech with a left leg injury he suffered on Monday.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer called the injury a strain and did not say when Whitehead might return, apart from confirming it was not a season-ending concern.

“I think he got a lot of relief once we had done the testing, got the MRI and no structural damage, which is important,” Scheyer told reporters Thursday. “We just need to make sure we make smart decisions and take our time with him.”

Whitehead scored 10 points in the first half of Monday’s 78-75 loss to Virginia Tech before needing to be helped to the locker room early in the second half with an injury to his lower left leg.

Whitehead was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, ranked No. 2 overall in the Class of 2022 by the 247Sports composite.

He missed the start of the season with a broken right foot suffered during a team workout in the preseason. In 16 games (six starts), he has averaged 8.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 36.7 percent from 3-point range.

