Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Should Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VIOO - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/09/2010. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $2.28 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why Small Cap...
Zacks.com
Should iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IWY - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/22/2009. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $4.66 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. Why Large Cap...
Zacks.com
Should Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
DJD - Free Report) was launched on 12/16/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $302.74 million, making it one of the...
Zacks.com
Should You Hold on to Equity Residential (EQR) Stock for Now?
EQR - Free Report) well for growth. The company has a diversified presence in the urban and suburban markets of Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California. It focuses on adding affluent renters to its roster. The residential REIT has also been making concerted efforts to...
Zacks.com
Is FlexShares International Quality Dividend ETF (IQDF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
IQDF - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 04/12/2013. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market. Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost,...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Axcelis (ACLS)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com
Mid-Cap Value ETF (FNK) Hits New 52-Week High
FNK - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 24% from its 52-week low of $38.05 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Deckers a Decade Ago
DECK - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DECK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?. With that in mind, let's take a look at Deckers' main business drivers. Founded in 1973...
Zacks.com
Add Value to Your Investment With These 4 Low P/CF Stocks
The Federal Reserve has been successful in its attempt to tame inflation, as the Consumer Price Index fell 0.1% sequentially in the month of December. With inflation steadily easing, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell might further lower the magnitude of the rate hike. Economists are eyeing a quarter basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate.
Zacks.com
Philip Morris (PM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PM - Free Report) closed at $103.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro...
Zacks.com
Best Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week
Wall Street was modestly upbeat last week. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 added 2.5%, 1.8%, 4.32% and 2.4% last week, respectively. The U.S. benchmark treasury yields were modest on most days last week. The week started with a 3.52% yield and ended at that level only while hitting a weekly low of 3.46%. The decline in the U.S. treasury yields triggered the stock market rally.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Climb Further
Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance in the past few quarters offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.
Zacks.com
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Beats on Q4 Net Spread and Dollar Roll
AGNC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 net spread and dollar roll income per common share (excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization costs) of 74 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line declined from 75 cents in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the same was pegged at 57 cents.
Zacks.com
Cummins (CMI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
CMI - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Purple Innovation (PRPL) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Zacks.com
Why NBT Bancorp (NBTB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Zacks.com
Southern Co. (SO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SO - Free Report) closed at $70.34, marking a -1.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 0.63%...
Comments / 0