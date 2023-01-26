ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Salina Post

Chiefs top Bengals in ARROWHEAD for AFC title; on to Super Bowl!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining and give the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

2022-23 Midseason Report: Ell-Saline boys basketball

After winning just three games in as many years, the turnaround that has happened in Brookville with the Ell-Saline boys’ basketball team is nothing short of remarkable, and the Cardinals will enter the final month of their season with an 8-4 record. All rebuilds, especially ones of this magnitude,...
SALINA, KS
