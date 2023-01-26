ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Weslaco ISD to host active shooter training for parents

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 4 days ago

WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Parents with the Weslaco Independent School District will have the opportunity to participate in an active shooter response training to help prepare in the event of an incident.

The training will be hosted by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office retired senior deputy Ricardo Garcia, a news release from Weslaco ISD stated.

Garcia will teach participants the ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ model that can be used in the event of an active shooter in any public place.

“In law enforcement, we have spent a lot of time training schools but we have left out the parents and the community,” Garcia said in the news release.

Garcia will also review and discuss the Weslaco ISD response protocol, types of school drills, ‘stop the bleed kits’ across campuses and the reunification procedures after an incident.

Willacy County Fair continues in Raymondville

“We have incidents where parents are breaking down doors and windows to get to their kids. We have law enforcement officers fighting with parents outside in the parking lot. We have missed that critical element of training our communities,” Garcia said.

The training will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Susan M. Peterson Performing Arts Center located on 471 E. 6th St in Weslaco.

The presentation will be available in Spanish, the release stated.

