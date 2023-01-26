TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won five consecutive game against NC State, travels to play the Wolfpack at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. The Seminoles’ game against the Wolfpack is the only game between the two teams during the regular season. Florida State arrives in Raleigh having won two consecutive ACC road games with wins at both Notre Dame (January 17, 84-71) and Pittsburgh (January 21, 71-64). The Seminoles have won two of their last four overall games and six of their last 12 games since their 73-55 victory over Louisville on December 10 in Tallahassee. Following Wednesday’s game against NC State, the Seminoles travel to play at Louisville (February 4, 2:00 p.m.) in the second meeting between the two teams. Florida State defeated the Cardinals, 73-55, in Tallahassee (December 10).

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO