Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
seminoles.com
No. 9 Florida State Travels to play No. 16 Florida
– The 9th-ranked Florida State men’s tennis team returns to action Thursday for College Matchday when they play No.16 Florida at 5 p.m. in Lake Nona, Florida. The Seminoles opened ITA Kickoff Weekend by defeating San Diego 4-2, before a close loss to No. 12 Baylor on Saturday. Florida State’s record now stands at 5-1 on the season.
seminoles.com
Ten Noles on All-ACC Academic Football Team
– Ten Florida State football players earned a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team Tuesday, led by two-time honorees Dillan Gibbons and Ryan Fitzgerald. Joining that pair are tight ends Brian Courtney and Preston Daniel; wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas; offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel; defensive lineman Joshua Farmer; defensive backs Kevin Knowles II and Azareye’h Thomas; and long snapper James Rosenberry Jr.
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Travels To Play At NC State On Wednesday At 9:00 P.M.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won five consecutive game against NC State, travels to play the Wolfpack at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. The Seminoles’ game against the Wolfpack is the only game between the two teams during the regular season. Florida State arrives in Raleigh having won two consecutive ACC road games with wins at both Notre Dame (January 17, 84-71) and Pittsburgh (January 21, 71-64). The Seminoles have won two of their last four overall games and six of their last 12 games since their 73-55 victory over Louisville on December 10 in Tallahassee. Following Wednesday’s game against NC State, the Seminoles travel to play at Louisville (February 4, 2:00 p.m.) in the second meeting between the two teams. Florida State defeated the Cardinals, 73-55, in Tallahassee (December 10).
seminoles.com
⚾️: Fan Day, Scrimmage Set for February 11
– Florida State baseball’s Fan Day, presented by Rising Spear, has been set for February 11 at Dick Howser Stadium. The full schedule for the free event is below:. The scrimmage will be the first opportunity for fans to see the 2023 Seminoles this spring. Head coach Link Jarrett, a Tallahassee native and All-American shortstop for the Seminoles from 1991-94, is in his first season as FSU’s head coach after being named national coach of the year the last two seasons at Notre Dame.
seminoles.com
⚾️: Tickets on Sale for February, March Games
– With just 19 days until first pitch, single-game tickets went on sale Monday for Florida State baseball’s inaugural season under head coach Link Jarrett. Tickets can be purchased on Seminoles.com. Among the available games to purchase at this time are Opening Day against James Madison on February 17...
seminoles.com
Three Noles Post Top 10 Marks at Razorback Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Florida State Track and Field team had another great day at the Razorback Invitational as three Noles posted FSU all-time top ten marks on the final day of competition. After clocking the eighth-best time in school history last night in the 200m dash, freshman Dajaz...
seminoles.com
Timpson’s Big Game Powers No. 24 Noles Past No. 16 Duke
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Proving to be the biggest mismatch on the court, sophomore forward Makayla Timpson produced her 11th double-double of the season as she powered No. 24 Florida State Women’s Basketball past 16th-ranked Duke, 70-57, on Sunday afternoon at the Donald L. Tucker Center. “Obviously a huge...
seminoles.com
No. 9 Florida State Drops Close Contest At No. 12 Baylor
– The No. 9 Florida State men’s tennis team fell 4-2 to 12th-ranked Baylor on Saturday evening in the winner’s bracket of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Junior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, the 12th-ranked singles player in the nation, gave FSU its first point with a 6-2, 6-4 decision over 23rd-ranked Finn Bass at No. 1. Cornut-Chauvinc is 5-0 in singles this season, and all five wins have come against ranked opponents.
seminoles.com
FSU Falls To No. 7 Stanford At ITA Kickoff
PALO ALTO, Calif. – The Florida State women’s tennis team fell to No. 7 Stanford 4-0 in the winner’s bracket at the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday. The day began with a two-hour delay to the matches due to court conditions and after the consolation bracket, the Seminoles and Cardinal were able to take the court.
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Falls to No. 24 Clemson, 82-81
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Clemson’s Chase Hunter scored the final three points of the game on an old-fashioned three-point play with 4.5 seconds remaining to give the visiting Tigers an 82-81 win over Florida State at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Hunter made a driving layup to tie the game, then won the game with the ensuing free throw to give Clemson its 17th victory of the season. The Seminoles were unable to get a shot off before the clock expired, and Clemson took its 10th ACC win of the season.
