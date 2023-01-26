Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
seminoles.com
Ten Noles on All-ACC Academic Football Team
– Ten Florida State football players earned a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team Tuesday, led by two-time honorees Dillan Gibbons and Ryan Fitzgerald. Joining that pair are tight ends Brian Courtney and Preston Daniel; wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas; offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel; defensive lineman Joshua Farmer; defensive backs Kevin Knowles II and Azareye’h Thomas; and long snapper James Rosenberry Jr.
WCTV
Florida State, ACC unveils 2023 football schedule
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled football schedules for all 14 member institutions on Monday evening including the Florida State Seminoles. FSU is fresh off its first 10 win season since 2016 and with several high profile returning players like Jordan Travis, Jared Verse and more, Mike Norvell’s fourth season in charge in Tallahassee is looking to be his most anticipated.
seminoles.com
No. 9 Florida State Travels to play No. 16 Florida
– The 9th-ranked Florida State men’s tennis team returns to action Thursday for College Matchday when they play No.16 Florida at 5 p.m. in Lake Nona, Florida. The Seminoles opened ITA Kickoff Weekend by defeating San Diego 4-2, before a close loss to No. 12 Baylor on Saturday. Florida State’s record now stands at 5-1 on the season.
seminoles.com
Seven Noles Named to ACC All-Academic Team
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Seven Florida State volleyball players were named to the ACC All-Academic Team on Tuesday. Lauryn Burrows, Emma Clothier, Andjelija Draskovic, Emery Dupes, Audrey Koenig, Ava Pitchford and Audrey Rothman were each honored for their work on and off the court. This group was instrumental in the...
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Travels To Play At NC State On Wednesday At 9:00 P.M.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won five consecutive game against NC State, travels to play the Wolfpack at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. The Seminoles’ game against the Wolfpack is the only game between the two teams during the regular season. Florida State arrives in Raleigh having won two consecutive ACC road games with wins at both Notre Dame (January 17, 84-71) and Pittsburgh (January 21, 71-64). The Seminoles have won two of their last four overall games and six of their last 12 games since their 73-55 victory over Louisville on December 10 in Tallahassee. Following Wednesday’s game against NC State, the Seminoles travel to play at Louisville (February 4, 2:00 p.m.) in the second meeting between the two teams. Florida State defeated the Cardinals, 73-55, in Tallahassee (December 10).
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Falls to No. 24 Clemson, 82-81
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Clemson’s Chase Hunter scored the final three points of the game on an old-fashioned three-point play with 4.5 seconds remaining to give the visiting Tigers an 82-81 win over Florida State at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Hunter made a driving layup to tie the game, then won the game with the ensuing free throw to give Clemson its 17th victory of the season. The Seminoles were unable to get a shot off before the clock expired, and Clemson took its 10th ACC win of the season.
Gadsden County set to name Russell Ellington as new head coach
Gadsden County High School has a new head football coach, and they didn't have to look very far to find him.
thefamuanonline.com
Dorsey-Rencher shooting her way to the top
Sydney Dorsey-Rencher, the owner of The Kidd Creations, is a new photographer in Tallahassee, and it’s safe to say she has pretty big goals for her business. A Chicago native, Dorsey-Rencher is a broadcast journalism student at Florida A&M University. She initially pursued her passion for volleyball at Grambling State University and Mississippi Valley State University. Once the programs at both schools failed to deliver the journey she envisioned, she decided it was time for a change.
wuwf.org
Tallahassee students say why they'd be part of a lawsuit over an AP African American Studies course
The controversy over an advanced placement course in African American Studies exploded as the state’s refusal to accept the course as-is encountered resistance. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is threatening to sue over the rejection as the DeSantis administration doubles down on its defense that the course is quote: “indoctrination, not education.”
WCTV
TCC is first college in Florida Approved by FDOE as Charter School Authorizer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College has been approved by the Florida Department of Education as the first college in the state of Florida as a charter school authorizer on Jan. 18. TCC was one of five Florida College system colleges selected by Governor Ron DeSantis to create career...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
FCI Tallahassee hosts National Recruitment Day Saturday
The Federal Bureau of Prisons Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee is hosting a career fair Saturday, Feb. 4 at the FCI Tallahassee facility.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Evita Med Spa Opens In Tallahassee
Evita Med Spa announced the grand opening of their new facility in Tallahassee on Jan. 26. Utilizing cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology, Evita Med Spa aims to indulge the mind, body, and senses by fusing together the relaxing and lavish ambiance of a day spa with the expertise of medical professionals and highly trained practitioners to provide a one-stop shop on your journey to cultivating beauty from the inside out.
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
FSU NURSING PROFESSOR NAMED 2023 PRESIDENTIAL LEADERSHIP SCHOLAR
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. January 26, 21023 — A Florida State University faculty member will join a unique network of leaders making a difference in the world. Associate Professor Eugenia Millender, co-founder and co-director of the Center of Population Sciences for Health Equity in the College of Nursing, is one of 60 scholars who will form the Presidential Leadership Scholars’ (PLS) eighth annual class.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
classiccountry1045.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
WCTV
Something Good - Employee lends a helping hand to child in need
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A heartwarming story that reminds us of how a small act of kindness can have a big impact. Shannon Powell’s four-year-old son fell and scraped his knees near the waffle house on highway 90, so the mother went inside the restaurant to get some band-aids for her him.
WCTV
Gordos security gaurd incident
A jury has found Perry man Kenneth Burns guilty of first-degree murder. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST. Dozens gathered at...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Jan. 30
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WATCH: Mild weather is in store for much of the week along with rain chances. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details.
