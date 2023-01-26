ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City mother charged with neglect to be arraigned

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149B4H_0kShUVFz00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City mother, charged in the death of one child , and neglecting another, is scheduled to be arraigned on the crimes next month.

A judge scheduled a Feb. 21 hearing for Adair Fish to formally hear the charges against her.

Fish has been in police custody since her arrest in December.

Video shows semitrailer dragging car – with driver in it – down highway

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to an apartment near St. John Avenue and Lawndale Avenue on Nov. 3 after Fish called 911.

Officers found one child dead and another non-responsive.

Investigators said the apartment was cluttered with trash, debris, old food and other items. The dead 4-year-old was found among the debris.

Police finish investigation into Bishop Miege High School threat

FOX4 has learned Fish’s daughters were twins. KCPD said the surviving twin is now safe.

Police previously said eight months before Fish called emergency responders in November, they were sent to conduct a welfare check at the 43-year-old’s apartment.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Fish was the legal guardian of the children and had care, custody and control of their health and wellbeing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash

WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim

Volunteers for the Moms Demand Action organization took to Hummer Sports Park to raise awareness on gun safety. They planned to distribute food from Harvesters’ mobile distribution food pantry, but miscommunication on the part of the company led to a no-show.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Shooting victim found dead in street on Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead in the street on Friday afternoon. Officers received a call at 1 p.m. about a shooting in the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, just west of Brooklyn Avenue. When officers arrived,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Topeka woman arrested for drugs in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested Thursday night in Jackson County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of narcotics. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a deputy stopped a vehicle near 150th and Q. Roads for alleged traffic infractions.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says a 22-year-old male and a 24-year-old male are in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in multiple charges, including felony interference with law enforcement. According to Sheriff Brian C. Hill, the vehicle pursuit began Saturday morning, shortly after 4:15 am, near...
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy