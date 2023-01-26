Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Suspect identified and wanted in Cairo traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now identified the man wanted in connection with a traffic stop Saturday that ultimately led to an officer’s death. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Raymond Brown. The GBI said Brown ran from the scene of the traffic...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Valdosta armed robbery
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men have been arrested for stealing a video game console at gunpoint, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). The incident happened at night in the 800 block of West Mary Street on Jan. 12. The victim told police he went to meet a person...
WALB 10
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The owner of an Irwin County daycare is defending his daughter, who is accused of abusing a child at the Play to Learn daycare in Ocilla. Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the mother of a newborn whose child was under her care.
WALB 10
2 charged in Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people, including a teenager, were charged in connection to a Sunday shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Drive. “Witnesses told officers that a 22-year-old female suspect was walking with a knife and gun towards...
WALB 10
South Ga. law enforcement agencies offer condolences for fallen Cairo officer
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Several law enforcement agencies across Southwest Georgia are offering their condolences for the passing of a Cairo police officer while in the line of duty. Clarence “CJ” Williams died during a foot pursuit when he had a medical episode. The Ashburn Police Department said...
WALB 10
Albany woman arrested for stabbing her husband
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested after stabbing her husband, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened on Jan. 27 after a man said his wife was inside their home damaging items. APD says the victim told police that when he got home and...
douglasnow.com
Convicted drug dealer back in jail for same offense
Almost ten years after being released from prison following convictions for selling and possessing cocaine, 37-year-old Kevin Landers has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. Last week, detectives with the Coffee County Drug Unit and K-9 deputies executed a search warrant on Landers at his residence,...
WALB 10
Juvenile dies in Berrien Co. incident
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile was killed at Paradise State Park Saturday evening, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Tifton Post. At around 6:45 p.m., the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, and GSP responded to reports of an accident. Troopers said a child was riding on the trunk exterior of the car and he was run over.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. working through backlog of court cases from COVID
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, life as we know it was put on hold. Although crime did not stop during COVID, the processing of court cases was put on hold. Many are calling it “COVID backlog.” Representing the cases that were filed but went unaddressed because of the pandemic in Dougherty County. Now those cases are being brought back to court, hopefully bringing justice to those who were affected.
WALB 10
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
WALB 10
Cause of fatal Albany house fire released
Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources. Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate. Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate. Berrien Co. family still mourning death of 15-year-old boy. Updated: 11 hours ago. It was a regular weekend gone...
douglasnow.com
Shoplifting incident leads to multi-county chase, crash
A 22-year-old was recently arrested after allegedly leading a deputy on a chase into two other counties. According to the incident report, Christian Blue was allegedly driving a vehicle for a suspect in a shoplifting case that occurred just before the chase began. An incident report states that on January 16, a deputy was informed that a city officer had requested assistance from the county department in locating a vehicle involved in a shoplifting incident at the Enmarket on Ocilla Road. Dispatchers with 911 described the vehicle as a gray sedan with a temporary tag and said that the vehicle was traveling toward Ocilla.
WALB 10
Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A local group is taking an aggressive approach to saving lives on the street of Albany with drug overdoses on the rise everywhere. “229 Safer Living Access” has been trying to save the lives of drug users and sex workers for three years now. They provide resources such as Narcan and clean needles. Within one day of distribution, over 200 supplies are passed out.
WALB 10
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer now identified as Clarence “CJ” Williams, came in to assist.
11-Year-Old Georgia Boy Charged With Multiple Felonies
He committed three crimes in one day.
WALB 10
3 arrested on armed robbery charges in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in Americus on armed robbery charges, according to the Americus Police Department. Keitavious Phillips, 19, Deontre Tookes, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile are all charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
WALB 10
1 killed in Albany house fire
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Neighbors watched as these flames engulfed the home located in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said EMS pulled the woman out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
11-year-old Georgia boy arrested for robbery, shooting at victim
VALDOSTA, Ga. — An 11-year-old and a 15-year-old are under arrest. Valdosta Police posted on Facebook the two juveniles first ran into a woman’s house on Jan. 15. The woman inside shot at the two and they ran away. DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
wfxl.com
2 arrested in Lee County for allegedly stealing utility services
In December 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division conducted investigations into two separate incidents involving theft of services (power/utilities). This lead to the arrests of 42-year-old Randal Lee Howard Jr. on January 3 and 48-year-old Rodney Christopher Evans on January 20. Howard was...
southgatv.com
Shooting Incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St. It is confirmed that a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and currently is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 P.M. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available...
