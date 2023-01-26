ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Made in VT: Slow Process

Vermont seniors honored at the Statehouse for their achievements in this year's 2023 Presidential Scholars ceremony.
Report: Act 250 reforms key to Vt. farm viability

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Proposed Act 250 land use reforms could help farms remain viable by allowing them to diversify their business models, according to a report to the Vermont Legislature. The report from the Natural Resources Board says there are too many regulatory barriers from the state agency of...
Renewed calls for commuter rail from N.H. representative

For the second year in a row, some Vermonters are able to get their degrees for free.
Some Vermonters receive free education with 802 Opportunity Grant

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said there's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make commuter rail in N.H. a reality.
Sanders takes the helm of HELP committee - part 2

Vermont seniors honored at the Statehouse for their achievements in this year's 2023 Presidential Scholars ceremony. In the ever-changing fashion world, old is in and new is out. Now, thrifted, thoughtful, and hand-made products are in the spotlight, as people turn away from fast fashion. Your MAX Advantage Forecast. Updated:...
New York D.O.L. hears from residents about wage gap

For the second year in a row, some Vermonters are able to get their degrees for free.
Vt. business leaders brace for economic 'soft landing'

Vermont seniors honored at the Statehouse for their achievements in this year's 2023 Presidential Scholars ceremony. In the ever-changing fashion world, old is in and new is out. Now, thrifted, thoughtful, and hand-made products are in the spotlight, as people turn away from fast fashion. Your MAX Advantage Forecast. Updated:...
South End antique shop moves to new digs

Vermont seniors honored at the Statehouse for their achievements in this year's 2023 Presidential Scholars ceremony. In the ever-changing fashion world, old is in and new is out. Now, thrifted, thoughtful, and hand-made products are in the spotlight, as people turn away from fast fashion. Your MAX Advantage Forecast. Updated:...
Vermont’s Presidential Scholars recognized at the Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Exceptional talent and leadership are just a few qualities of Vermont’s Presidential Scholars. On Monday, 14 students received the prestigious recognition. There were also a handful of honorable mentions. Students can become Presidential Scholars for general academic success, a scholar in the arts or in...
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont assistant judge faces charges of padding her time sheet to the tune of over $8,500. The Vermont State Police say they were notified last summer by the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Wells Duff and the hours she reported working. They say it was determined that between January and June of 2022, Duff was paid $8,518.40 under false pretenses by claiming 352 hours worked when she was not working.
Vt. report outlines improvements to system for treating eating disorders

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report out Tuesday details solutions to improve the treatment of eating disorders in Vermont. It’s a problem that was exacerbated by the pandemic, according to experts. Families and providers say the state lacks enough options for families whose loved ones --- especially young adults and teens -- are struggling with an eating disorder. And lawmakers last session told the health and mental health departments to create a working group to find out what the state needs to treat them.
Vt. delegation calls for police reform in wake of Tyre Nichols death

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation is calling for police reform laws following the brutal death of a Tennesee man last week at the hands of officers. Tyre Nichols’ fatal encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, was recorded in video made public Friday night, and is a...
What To Do: Sunday, January 29 - clipped version

A renewed emphasis on a program in Vermont aims to provide more access to safe storage sites for firearms. Channel 3′s Cam Smith spoke with Vermont’s Attorney General about the program and how it applies to gun owners ordered to give them up. Fatal bus crash in Louisville,...
Vt. Parole Board to stick with online hearing format

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While some courts have the capability to allow for in-person hearings, Vermont’s Parole Board says they plan to stick with an online format. Since the start of the pandemic, Vermont Parole Board hearings have been held remotely through Microsoft Teams. Before the pandemic, the office would travel to the prison for hearings.
Green Machines: How new technology is changing the maple syrup industry

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5 million gallons of syrup, a bit more than half of the production in the United States. And what could be more Vermont than the maple industry going green? High-Brix reverse osmosis machines that help efficiently produce maple were rolled out in 2018. Since then, Efficiency Vermont said more and more have been put into operation.
2023 Penguin Plunge cancels outdoor event, goes remote

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 28th annual Penguin Plunge is now remote due to sub-zero temperature expected this weekend. Special Olympics Vermont says with the negative 20 degree wind chills -- it’s deemed unsafe to be outside -- let alone jump into the lake. Some suggestions they have for...
6 dead in St. Lawrence County bus crash

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Federal and state authorities are investigating a crash involving a small bus and box truck in snowy conditions that killed six people in upstate New York near the Canadian border. The accident happened around 6 a.m. Saturday on Highway 37 in Louisville, about 150 miles...
N.H. Republican Party elects new chairman

SALEM, N.H. (A.P.) - Chris Ager has been elected chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Ager, a Republican National Committee member, defeated another longtime GOP activist, Lou Gargiulo on Saturday. He said he already has a six-year plan focused on fighting what he called “radical and extremist” Democrats....
