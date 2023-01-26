Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Athenaeum
Former Sandwich U owner sentenced for Jan. 6 involvement
The former owner of Sandwich University, a defunct Morgantown restaurant, was sentenced Friday for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. A federal judge sentenced George Tanios, 41, to five months he already served in custody and one year of supervised release. Tanios pleaded guilty in July to...
WTOV 9
Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back
Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed
It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was killed in a late-night ATV crash in Lawrence County. According to state police, the accident happened on US-224 near Jane Lane in Mahoning Township at 11:31 p.m. The ATV driver, identified as 30-year-old Corey Breckner, was driving when he passed another...
Man dead after incident on I-79 in Washington County
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on I-79 in Washington County. According to a release from the Washington County Coroner’s office, the incident began after a driver got stuck in the median on I-79 near mile marker 40.5 in South Strabane Township at around 4:37 p.m. Sunday.
15-year-old killed in rollover crash in Beaver County
A 15-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in Beaver County. The crash took place just after midnight Tuesday in the area of Route 65, Route 51 and the 17th Street Bridge (East Rochester-Monaca Bridge) intersection in East Rochester. The vehicle in the crash matched the description of a vehicle...
Man charged after woman robbed while she was walking in Clarksburg
A man has been charged after allegedly robbing a woman while she was walking on a street in Clarksburg.
Boardman man killed in ATV accident Saturday night
A Boardman man is dead after a traffic accident Saturday night in Lawrence County.
1 transported after fire in Mannington
A Marion County home sustained some damage in a fire early Monday morning and one of the residents was transported.
Weirton PD adds over 25 years of experience with two new Lieutenants
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Decades of experience, that’s what Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush says his two new Lieutenants bring to their position. Both are former Sergeants and Friday morning in from of family, friends, and colleagues Matthew Lelless and Troy Bickers were sworn in as Weirton PD’s newest Lieutenants. Lt. Lelless brings 10 years of […]
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
Former Beaver County health care worker sentenced to federal prison for targeting, abusing residents
A former health care worker who targeted disabled residents at a Beaver County residential facility was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison. Zachary Dinell, formerly of Freedom, abused at least 13 residents of McGuire Memorial, a residential medical facility outside New Brighton, according to federal prosecutors. He and another caseworker, Tyler Smith, sometimes recorded themselves abusing residents — punching, kicking and choking them, and rubbing irritants like hand sanitizer and mouthwash in their eyes.
wtae.com
Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County
MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
Morgantown Wow Factory offers clay hand-building classes and more
The Wow Factory in Morgantown is showing off a variety of different hands-on events, such as clay hand-building, which has one of their trained instructors guide participants to create a house luminary.
Demolition begins on Wilson Furniture building
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down. Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport. The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder […]
Lancaster Farming
Veterinarian Accomplishes Dream of Working With Livestock Animals
WASHINGTON, Pa. — From the time she was a little girl, Katelyn Moore loved animals. After moving to the Lone Pine area in western Pennsylvania when she was 11 or 12, her family went from having only “small critters” to having a few horses on the family property. Her love of those animals made her career aspirations simple.
WHIZ
One Vehicle Accident in Caldwell
Power was knocked out to much of the Village of Caldwell late Sunday night after a one vehicle injury crash. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on Planning Mill Street in Caldwell and involved damage to several utility poles. Due to the powerlines and debris in...
3 people injured in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — At least three people were injured in a late-night car crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge. According to Allegheny County 911, the crash happened just before midnight Saturday. Three people were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, police said. There’s no word on the...
Woman charged for drugs after traffic stop in front of Clarksburg school
A woman was charged after officers found drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop in front of a school in Clarksburg.
Police: 2 sports cars, nearly $36K in cash, drugs seized in raid at Lower Burrell car shop, Plum home
A Mustang and a Maserati along with $15,000 worth of drugs, body armor and nearly $36,000 in cash were seized during a raid Monday at a Lower Burrell auto repair shop and a home in Plum, according to authorities. A team of agents and police officers from New Kensington and...
Comments / 1