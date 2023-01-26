ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Daily Athenaeum

Former Sandwich U owner sentenced for Jan. 6 involvement

The former owner of Sandwich University, a defunct Morgantown restaurant, was sentenced Friday for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. A federal judge sentenced George Tanios, 41, to five months he already served in custody and one year of supervised release. Tanios pleaded guilty in July to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back

Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
WHEELING, WV
Tribune-Review

Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed

It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Weirton PD adds over 25 years of experience with two new Lieutenants

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Decades of experience, that’s what Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush says his two new Lieutenants bring to their position. Both are former Sergeants and Friday morning in from of family, friends, and colleagues Matthew Lelless and Troy Bickers were sworn in as Weirton PD’s newest Lieutenants. Lt. Lelless brings 10 years of […]
WEIRTON, WV
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former Beaver County health care worker sentenced to federal prison for targeting, abusing residents

A former health care worker who targeted disabled residents at a Beaver County residential facility was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison. Zachary Dinell, formerly of Freedom, abused at least 13 residents of McGuire Memorial, a residential medical facility outside New Brighton, according to federal prosecutors. He and another caseworker, Tyler Smith, sometimes recorded themselves abusing residents — punching, kicking and choking them, and rubbing irritants like hand sanitizer and mouthwash in their eyes.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County

MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Demolition begins on Wilson Furniture building

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down. Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport. The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder […]
BRIDGEPORT, OH
Lancaster Farming

Veterinarian Accomplishes Dream of Working With Livestock Animals

WASHINGTON, Pa. — From the time she was a little girl, Katelyn Moore loved animals. After moving to the Lone Pine area in western Pennsylvania when she was 11 or 12, her family went from having only “small critters” to having a few horses on the family property. Her love of those animals made her career aspirations simple.
WASHINGTON, PA
WHIZ

One Vehicle Accident in Caldwell

Power was knocked out to much of the Village of Caldwell late Sunday night after a one vehicle injury crash. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on Planning Mill Street in Caldwell and involved damage to several utility poles. Due to the powerlines and debris in...
CALDWELL, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 people injured in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — At least three people were injured in a late-night car crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge. According to Allegheny County 911, the crash happened just before midnight Saturday. Three people were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, police said. There’s no word on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

