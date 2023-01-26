ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilly and calmer skies today; active weather going into the weekend

By Alana Brophy
SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Thursday or Friday eve, Utah! Today will bring similar conditions to yesterday with temperatures that range about 5-10 degrees below average, but it should be just a bit warmer than yesterday. Most highs will be in the 20s and 30s, but in St. George, we could sneak into the upper 40s. Up north skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some fog that could linger through the day and a slight chance for flurries or even light snow showers. Down south skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

By tomorrow, the weather pattern will become more active in the northern half of the state as we see a series of systems move our way. Between Friday and Saturday, we’ll have a chance for isolated to scattered showers with most of the wet weather being snow. There will be times that if we do see showers in our valleys Friday and Saturday afternoon there could be a wintry mix as temperatures will warm slightly. As of right now from tomorrow through Saturday, the northern valley could pick up between 1-4″ with possibly up to around half a foot for the benches. Northern mountain valleys could receive several inches of snow while the mountains will have a chance to pick up over half a foot of snow. We’ll continue to fine-tune as we get closer though.

Meanwhile, in the southern half of the state from tomorrow through Saturday, we’ll continue to mainly see dry conditions under partly cloudy skies with daytime highs that will be closer to our seasonal averages. This will see places like St. George return to the low 50s with more spots down south returning to the 40s like Cedar City. By Sunday though, a more potent system will dive south from the Pacific Northwest, and from Sunday into Monday, we could see widespread wet weather across the state. Once this system clears, the frigid arctic air will be making a comeback and will hang around through the middle of next week!

The takeaway? Another cold day today with sunshine down south and gloomy conditions up north before an active pattern begins Friday!

