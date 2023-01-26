Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Federal grant supports Minot State Psychology students
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State University’s school psychology program has received a $4.3 million grant from the Department of Education. The series of events that leads someone to decide where to plant their career goals is unpredictable. Taylor Smock, a first-year graduate student at Minot State, has...
KFYR-TV
Power outages reported in Minot, surrounding communities
Minot, N.D. (KMOT) - Power outages are being reported Tuesday morning in parts of Minot and some surrounding communities west of town. According to the Xcel website, roughly 2,700 customers are without power in Minot, and west to Burlington, Des Lacs, and Berthold, as of 5:30 a.m. The site indicates...
KFYR-TV
Minot man’s cause of death determined to be accidental drowning
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - The Ward County Sheriff’s Department said Monday the cause of death of Ashlan Garcia, whose body was found last May in the Souris River, was accidental drowning. The details were reported in the State Forensic Medical Examiner’s final report, which detailed his cause of...
KFYR-TV
Minot man arrested and charged with murder after overnight shooting
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police responded to a Northwest Minot hotel, at around 11:52 pm last night after a shooting was reported. When officials arrived, they found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive. He later died. Darrion Jackson turned himself in to the police a short...
Comments / 0