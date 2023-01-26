ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

South Huntington School Board votes to hire armed security officers to patrol outside buildings

ABCNY
 4 days ago

The South Huntington School Board voted unanimously to implement additional security measures and hire armed security officers to patrol outside all of its school buildings.

During the meeting, the Board President said he believed 70 percent of parents were in agreement with armed guards.

There are seven schools and eight buildings in the South Huntington School District.

The security officers, who will carry concealed weapons, would remain outside and not enter schools.

The annual cost of the guards is estimated at $750,000.

"We know it's a very sensitivepart to everybody, to the board, to myself, to the community. We know not everybody is in favor of armed guards and I respect that and I understand that," South Huntington Superintendent Dr. Vito D'Elia said. "But decisions have to be made and we feel this is a step in increasing the safety of all within our South Huntington learning community."

The armed guards will begin monitoring the district's school buildings starting at the end of January.

