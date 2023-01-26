ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Family awarded $10.55 million in damages after Ugandan activist killed

The family of Ugandan activist Esther Nakajjigo has been awarded $10.55 million after she was killed by an Arches National Park gate. Family awarded $10.55 million in damages after Ugandan …. The family of Ugandan activist Esther Nakajjigo has been awarded $10.55 million after she was killed by an Arches...
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
Woman found in a canvas sack in 1971 ID’d through community-funded DNA testing

Law enforcement in Arizona are finally able to identify a woman found dead in 1971 after community members rallied together to help fund crucial DNA testing. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 23, 1971, of remains found in a desert area close to U.S. Highway 93 on Hackberry Road. The body was in a white cotton canvas sack with the words "Deer-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co." printed on it in green, authorities said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Behind the Badge: How Dispatchers Stay Calm

Working as a dispatcher for 911 is an incredible and stressful line of work. It can be an emotional rollercoaster. How do dispatchers stay calm and manage the stress of the job? ABC4's Brian Carlson finds out on this edition of Behind the Badge. Behind the Badge: How Dispatchers Stay...
Peter Sinks Sees Temp drop to -62

Peter Sinks is a natural sink hole in northern Utah. It is regularly the coldest place in the lower 48. That was the case overnight when it hit a low of -62. Peter Sinks is a natural sink hole in northern Utah. It is regularly the coldest place in the lower 48. That was the case overnight when it hit a low of -62.
