FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSAV-TV
BHSBB: Sophomores try to lead Richmond Hill to state tournament
In boys' high school basketball, Richmond Hill looks to make the state tournament after missing the tournament in 2022. The Wildcats are led by a group of eight sophomores who are hungry to prove to the state belong at the highest classificiation. BHSBB: Sophomores try to lead Richmond Hill to...
WSAV-TV
WSAV-TV
WSAV-TV
8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam raises awareness
The 8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam was held over the weekend, raising awareness for survivors of human trafficking. The 8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam was held over the weekend, raising awareness for survivors of human trafficking. SIDC Hosts 8th annual ‘Traffick Jam’. On Saturday, the 8th annual Traffick Jam...
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues into the late afternoon
Andrew Davis has a 5:00 p.m. update on the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues into …. Andrew Davis has a 5:00 p.m. update on the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Port Wentworth Chief of Police announces retirement. The Port Wentworth Chief of...
WSAV-TV
Local residents concerned over historic preservation efforts in Yamacraw Village
The City of Savannah is in the hot seat today. They are getting grilled by current and former residents of historic Yamacraw Village. Local residents concerned over historic preservation …. The City of Savannah is in the hot seat today. They are getting grilled by current and former residents of...
WSAV-TV
Meet Goose the new SPD therapy dog!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We’re so excited to help introduce you to the new therapy dog for the Savannah Police Department. It’s Goose, the adorable black Labrador. Although, he’s still very much a puppy, his handler Cpl. Julie Cavanaugh says he’s doing very well with his training.
