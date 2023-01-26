Read full article on original website
House panel zeroes in on Chinese-owned app TikTok over security fear
Washington ― The new House select committee charged with alerting Americans to the perils of a rising China is zeroing in on TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media application that has built a massive American following despite suspicions that it could be used as a tool of foreign espionage or influence.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says cuts to Medicare and Social Security will be 'off the table' in the upcoming debt limit talks
McCarthy appeared on the CBS program "Face the Nation" ahead of a Wednesday meeting with President Biden where the two will discuss the debt limit.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
U.S. arms left in Afghanistan are turning up in a different conflict
SRINAGAR, India — Weapons left behind by U.S. forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan are surfacing in another conflict, further arming militants in the disputed South Asian region of Kashmir in what experts say could be just the start of the weapons’ global journey. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir...
House Republican warns of pending conflict with China
Days after a four-star general in the Air Force predicted the United States could be at war with China in two years, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said Sunday he agreed with that assessment. "I hope he's wrong as well but I think he's right though, unfortunately,"...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Mint the coin? Buy back bonds? 7 'gimmicks' for dodging the debt limit.
President Biden and House Republicans are locked in a showdown over the nation's debt ceiling, with the administration ruling out negotiations over conservative demands to cut government spending in exchange for increasing the federal borrowing limit. But some economists, lawyers and academics say the administration has options that could let the White House dodge the debt limit entirely - without needing to worry about the GOP at all.
Meet the group sharpening the GOP attack on 'woke' climate policies
Bankrolled by mysterious donors, a little-known group named Consumers' Research has emerged as a key player in the conservative crusade to prevent Wall Street from factoring climate change into its investment decisions. On Dec. 1, the group joined 13 state attorneys general in calling for a federal regulatory agency to...
Democratic lawmaker shows up to vote at Capitol a day after positive COVID test
Lansing — A Democratic state representative came to the Capitol on Thursday to cast votes, despite testing positive test for COVID-19 the day before. Rep. Natalie Price, D-Berkley, cast her vote from the gallery as the Michigan House held late night votes to pass an increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit, a repeal of some taxes on retirement income and a $946 million supplemental budget, the first-term lawmaker disclosed Monday.
Car buyers love EVs but hate the prices. That's bad for green-energy hopes
At Washington's annual auto show this past week, Shawn Strayhorne and his father made a beeline for Ford's F-150 Lightning. Peering into the electric pickup's front trunk - a cavernous storage space that doubles as a cooler, located where the gas-guzzling engine used to be - they declared themselves impressed. But Strayhorne said he wasn't ready to be "an early adopter" of a vehicle that ranges from $56,000 to $100,000.
China’s BYD reports 2022 income boost on strong EV sales
Chinese electric-vehicle giant BYD Co. said net income reached as high as 17 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) last year, an increase of as much as 458% from 2021, according to a preliminary filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Monday. That’s much higher than predicted by analysts, who on average...
Brazil insurrection probe increases Bolsonaro's legal jeopardy
Rio de Janeiro — Down in the polls heading into the Brazilian election last year and under multiple investigations for alleged wrongdoing in office, then-president Jair Bolsonaro spoke candidly about one of his greatest fears: prison. "Freedom is more important than life," he said five months before the October...
GM hourly workers to get biggest profit-sharing checks ever, over $12,000
General Motors Co. will deliver its largest profit-sharing payouts ever to employees next month ― up to $12,750 this year to about 42,300 eligible hourly workers, according to the company's financial results released Tuesday. Employees will receive their share in their Feb. 24 paychecks. For every $1 billion GM...
