House panel zeroes in on Chinese-owned app TikTok over security fear

Washington ― The new House select committee charged with alerting Americans to the perils of a rising China is zeroing in on TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media application that has built a massive American following despite suspicions that it could be used as a tool of foreign espionage or influence.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
House Republican warns of pending conflict with China

Days after a four-star general in the Air Force predicted the United States could be at war with China in two years, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said Sunday he agreed with that assessment. "I hope he's wrong as well but I think he's right though, unfortunately,"...
Mint the coin? Buy back bonds? 7 'gimmicks' for dodging the debt limit.

President Biden and House Republicans are locked in a showdown over the nation's debt ceiling, with the administration ruling out negotiations over conservative demands to cut government spending in exchange for increasing the federal borrowing limit. But some economists, lawyers and academics say the administration has options that could let the White House dodge the debt limit entirely - without needing to worry about the GOP at all.
Meet the group sharpening the GOP attack on 'woke' climate policies

Bankrolled by mysterious donors, a little-known group named Consumers' Research has emerged as a key player in the conservative crusade to prevent Wall Street from factoring climate change into its investment decisions. On Dec. 1, the group joined 13 state attorneys general in calling for a federal regulatory agency to...
Democratic lawmaker shows up to vote at Capitol a day after positive COVID test

Lansing — A Democratic state representative came to the Capitol on Thursday to cast votes, despite testing positive test for COVID-19 the day before. Rep. Natalie Price, D-Berkley, cast her vote from the gallery as the Michigan House held late night votes to pass an increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit, a repeal of some taxes on retirement income and a $946 million supplemental budget, the first-term lawmaker disclosed Monday.
Car buyers love EVs but hate the prices. That's bad for green-energy hopes

At Washington's annual auto show this past week, Shawn Strayhorne and his father made a beeline for Ford's F-150 Lightning. Peering into the electric pickup's front trunk - a cavernous storage space that doubles as a cooler, located where the gas-guzzling engine used to be - they declared themselves impressed. But Strayhorne said he wasn't ready to be "an early adopter" of a vehicle that ranges from $56,000 to $100,000.
China’s BYD reports 2022 income boost on strong EV sales

Chinese electric-vehicle giant BYD Co. said net income reached as high as 17 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) last year, an increase of as much as 458% from 2021, according to a preliminary filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Monday. That’s much higher than predicted by analysts, who on average...
Brazil insurrection probe increases Bolsonaro's legal jeopardy

Rio de Janeiro — Down in the polls heading into the Brazilian election last year and under multiple investigations for alleged wrongdoing in office, then-president Jair Bolsonaro spoke candidly about one of his greatest fears: prison. "Freedom is more important than life," he said five months before the October...
GM hourly workers to get biggest profit-sharing checks ever, over $12,000

General Motors Co. will deliver its largest profit-sharing payouts ever to employees next month ― up to $12,750 this year to about 42,300 eligible hourly workers, according to the company's financial results released Tuesday. Employees will receive their share in their Feb. 24 paychecks. For every $1 billion GM...

