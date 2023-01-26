Read full article on original website
A debate over new grooming practices on Vail Mountain played out in the pages of the Vail Daily, with the paper running numerous letters to the editor on the same day as a news story and an editorial about grooming. The mountain, in a company-wide policy change, had amended its practices that season to eliminate grooming during operating hours.
KKTV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
okcheartandsoul.com
Actor Kevin Costner is renting out his 160-acre Aspen estate in Colorado for a whopping $36,000 per night. The property, known as the Dunbar Ranch, named in honor of his Dances With Wolves character, Lieutenant John Dunbar, and is described as ‘the ultimate luxury retreat’ and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen.
KJCT8
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Sections of an aspen tree grove snapped almost instantly after a feller buncher equipped with industrial clamps and a giant hot saw slowly made its way through grayscale forestland. In its awesome grip, this machine can collect and cut multiple trees less than 12 inches above their base — all...
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The year 2022 resulted in a 17% increase in roadway deaths for our state. The count: 745. This new high translates to deadly lows for hundreds whose lives have been impacted. What those who survive live with now: Loss of connection, loss of income, loss of stability. Please ‘Take A...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Carol Marie Strasinski Bernes August 16, 1942 – January 19, 2023. Carol Bernes died January 19, 2023 at Community Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado with her daughter and husband by her side. Carol was 80 years old. She was born and raised in the city of Chicago. Glenwood Springs has been her home for the last 47 years, moving here from London, England, with her husband, a VW Bus, a dog and a cat, and a desire to try a different way of life. The original plan was to stay for only two years.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE, 10:22 p.m. Monday — I-70 westbound in Glenwood Canyon has been reopened at milemarker 133 (Dotsero). Eastbound lanes expected to reopen within one hour, according to the latest Garfield County Communications alert sent at 10:22 p.m. Original story from 11:30 a.m. Monday:. Yet another incident involving a semi...
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
94kix.com
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a skiing accident at Snowmass. The Pitkin County Coroner's Office said in a release Thursday that they were investigating the death of 27-year-old Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne. The release said Updegraff was hurt on the first jump feature at...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
After winning X Games Aspen in back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020, injuries became burdensome for Aspen’s Alex Ferreira. The homegrown halfpipe skier still did enough to make last year’s Olympic team, winning bronze in Beijing, but it was a grind. “I’m feeling healthy for the first time...
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
To the uninitiated, tying flies may seem daunting, but it’s never too early (or late) to start. When your creative juices start to flow, the sky is the limit whether you are tying for freshwater or salt. If you are blessed with attention to detail, tying your own will pay big dividends — especially with the picky fish we encounter here locally.
nbc11news.com
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Medical Board disciplined a family doctor in Grand Junction for prescribing Ivermectin to patients. Dr. Scott Eric Rollins prescribed the drug to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing COVID-19 treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the board.
