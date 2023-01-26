ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SFGate

Indiana justices won't hear 2nd abortion case for now

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's high court said it will not immediately consider a challenge to the state's abortion ban that is based on the argument that the law violates some people's religious freedoms, leaving that decision to an appeals court, at least for now. The state Supreme Court issued...
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked 'classified'

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Tyre Nichols' parents to attend Biden State of Union speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — The parents of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was severely beaten by a group of Memphis, Tennessee, police officers and died says later, will attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week at the U.S. Capitol. RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother...
MEMPHIS, TN

