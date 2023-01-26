Read full article on original website
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Khai, 2, In Pajamas For New Year’s Eve: Photo
Gigi Hadid gave her fans quite a treat for the end of 2022 as she shared a rare peek at her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex, pop star Zayn Malik. The stunning supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve to post a photo of her baby girl in a pair of adorable pajamas, as seen here. With Khai’s tiny hand holding onto a sparkling gold Prada handbag, Gigi captioned the snap, “Happy New Year Y’all! sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.”
Gigi Hadid Shares How Her Daughter Khai Runs the Show at Home
Watch: Gigi Hadid & Khai Enjoy Mother-Daughter Beach Time. Gigi Hadid recently shared insight into her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter Khai. And let's just say that the supermodel's toddler—who she shares with ex Zayn Malik—adorably calls the shots. "Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up,"...
Gigi Hadid Takes Fans Inside Her Daily ‘Mom Morning Routine’ With Daughter Khai: ‘We Do Yoga Together’
Mommy and me! Gigi Hadid has learned to ebb and flow while navigating motherhood and running her own business. The Guest In Residence cofounder, 27, revealed in WSJ. Magazine’s Women’s Spring Fashion Issue that her daily routine is contingent on her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. “Whatever time she’s waking […]
Gigi Hadid Shares Her "Very Mom Morning Routine," and It Includes Daily Pancakes
Gigi Hadid has a self-reportedly "very mom morning routine." The supermodel and her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, are inseparable, even sharing the same breakfast. Hadid's day starts between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m — or she'll wake up whenever her daughter wakes up — she told WSJ. Magazine for its My Monday Morning series. Her breakfast is also determined by her little one. "I eat whatever Khai's having. I make her pancakes and sausages every day." She continued, "For Christmas, she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan. I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool pancake pan—each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes. It's really fun."
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'
Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to...
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name
Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-lb Weight Loss In Fur Jacket And Distressed Jeans
Jessica Simpson sparked joy during the holiday season with festive snaps with her beautiful family. The singer and businesswoman also sparked concern when she shared one snap in particular that made fans flood the comments. Wait until you see her drastic weight loss in this festive holiday snap. Jessica Simpson...
Tina Knowles celebrates granddaughter Blue Ivy's 11th birthday: 'You truly bring me joy'
Tina Knowles is one proud grandmother. Knowles took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to her granddaughter Blue Ivy on her 11th birthday, sharing a photo of them on the beach alongside a loving message. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of...
Fans Are ‘Disgusted’ With Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Toxic’ Comments About Kim’s Appearance In Resurfaced Video
Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans have blasted Kourtney Kardashian, 43, for making rude, “toxic” comments about Kim’s weight in a resurfaced video. The comments came in a clip from season 15 of the reality tv show from 2018. Resurface Video Shows Kourtney Kardashian’s “Toxic” Comments About...
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Meghan Markle Glows In A Scalloped Swimsuit For Beach Date With Prince Harry
It’s no secret that Meghan Markle has timeless, elegant and effortlessly chic style, and as seen in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, she is just as stylish when relaxing at home with her fam as she is on the red carpet. In one episode of the Duke and...
Travis Scott Seen In 1st Photos Since Kylie Jenner Split As He Arrives In L.A. Solo
Travis Scott was photographed stepping off a private plane at an airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. The newly-single rapper took his bags to a waiting SUV with a somber look on his face. It was the first time he was seen out publicly since news broke that he and Kylie Jenner had split once again. The two have been in an on/off relationship since April 2017.
Valerie Bertinelli shares sweet pics of Eddie Van Halen and son on late musician's birthday
Valerie Bertinelli is remembering her former husband Eddie Van Halen on his birthday, just over two years after his death from cancer at age 65. Bertinelli posted two black-and-white selfies, one of her with Van Halen, and one of the pair with their son, Wolfgang Van Halen, captioning the post with a single white heart.
The Chopped Bob Haircut You’re About To See Everywhere In 2023–It’s So Flattering
Short hair seems to be the “it” haircut this winter— with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Zendaya to Selena all recently swapping their signature long locks for a bobbed cut. This haircut is all the rage, seen on celebrities with various hair textures, and they also flatter many skin tones. It’s an especially great cut for women over 40 because it can take years off your face.
Kathy Hilton Breaks Silence After Daughter Paris Welcomes Baby No. 1: ‘We Are So Thrilled’
A proud grandma! Kathy Hilton broke her silence after daughter Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed their first child together, a boy. "Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, shared in a statement to People on Friday, January 27. "We are...
Jennifer Aniston Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans With Her Face At 53 In New Photos
Jennifer Aniston went makeup-free during a recent trip to the airport, and fans are once again in awe of her agelessly radiant and glowing skin. In new paparazzi-snapped pics of the Morning Show star, 53, she can be seen hugging and chatting with longtime friend and Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman.
