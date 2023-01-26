ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Khai, 2, In Pajamas For New Year’s Eve: Photo

Gigi Hadid gave her fans quite a treat for the end of 2022 as she shared a rare peek at her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex, pop star Zayn Malik. The stunning supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve to post a photo of her baby girl in a pair of adorable pajamas, as seen here. With Khai’s tiny hand holding onto a sparkling gold Prada handbag, Gigi captioned the snap, “Happy New Year Y’all! sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.”
Gigi Hadid Shares How Her Daughter Khai Runs the Show at Home

Watch: Gigi Hadid & Khai Enjoy Mother-Daughter Beach Time. Gigi Hadid recently shared insight into her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter Khai. And let's just say that the supermodel's toddler—who she shares with ex Zayn Malik—adorably calls the shots. "Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up,"...
Gigi Hadid Takes Fans Inside Her Daily ‘Mom Morning Routine’ With Daughter Khai: ‘We Do Yoga Together’

Mommy and me! Gigi Hadid has learned to ebb and flow while navigating motherhood and running her own business. The Guest In Residence cofounder, 27, revealed in WSJ. Magazine’s Women’s Spring Fashion Issue that her daily routine is contingent on her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. “Whatever time she’s waking […]
Gigi Hadid Shares Her "Very Mom Morning Routine," and It Includes Daily Pancakes

Gigi Hadid has a self-reportedly "very mom morning routine." The supermodel and her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, are inseparable, even sharing the same breakfast. Hadid's day starts between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m — or she'll wake up whenever her daughter wakes up — she told WSJ. Magazine for its My Monday Morning series. Her breakfast is also determined by her little one. "I eat whatever Khai's having. I make her pancakes and sausages every day." She continued, "For Christmas, she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan. I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool pancake pan—each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes. It's really fun."
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
The Chopped Bob Haircut You’re About To See Everywhere In 2023–It’s So Flattering

Short hair seems to be the “it” haircut this winter— with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Zendaya to Selena all recently swapping their signature long locks for a bobbed cut. This haircut is all the rage, seen on celebrities with various hair textures, and they also flatter many skin tones. It’s an especially great cut for women over 40 because it can take years off your face.
