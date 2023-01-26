Gigi Hadid has a self-reportedly "very mom morning routine." The supermodel and her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, are inseparable, even sharing the same breakfast. Hadid's day starts between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m — or she'll wake up whenever her daughter wakes up — she told WSJ. Magazine for its My Monday Morning series. Her breakfast is also determined by her little one. "I eat whatever Khai's having. I make her pancakes and sausages every day." She continued, "For Christmas, she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan. I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool pancake pan—each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes. It's really fun."

15 HOURS AGO